Sanders Finishes First in Dem. Presidential Primary in Chelsea

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders took first place in the Democratic Presidential Primary election in Chelsea Tuesday.
Sanders received 1,650 votes, representing 43 percent of the total votes cast. Former Vice President Joe Biden was second with 843 votes (22 percent), followed by U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 699 votes (18 percent), and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg with 436 votes (11 percent).
Biden was the overall winner in the Massachusetts Democratic Presidential Primary.
Bloomberg announced Wednesday that he will dropping out of the race for President.
President Donald Trump took first in the Republican Presidential Primary election in Chelsea with 330 votes, easily defeating former Gov. William Weld, who received 28 votes. Trump also won the Massachusetts Republican Presidential Primary.
City Clerk Jeannette Cintron White reported that 4,265 residents cast ballots in the local Presidential Primary and state and ward committee elections for a turnout of 26 percent of the city’s 16,236 registered voters.