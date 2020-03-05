Sanders Finishes First in Dem. Presidential Primary in Chelsea

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders took first place in the Democratic Presidential Primary election in Chelsea Tuesday.

Sanders received 1,650 votes, representing 43 percent of the total votes cast. Former Vice President Joe Biden was second with 843 votes (22 percent), followed by U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 699 votes (18 percent), and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg with 436 votes (11 percent).

Photo by Kane Dimasso-Scott

On Saturday, Feb. 29, Candidate for U.S. President Bernie Sanders held a rally on the Boston Common, where he as well as various campaign and local officials spoke to a crowd of over 10,000 people. Lines to enter the rally began forming around 10 a.m., and snaked around the outer pathways of the Common. Following the remarks of Presidential Candidate Sanders and local officials, attendees with the campaign kicked off a City-wide canvassing effort to encourage people to get out, vote, and vote for Sanders.

Biden was the overall winner in the Massachusetts Democratic Presidential Primary.

Bloomberg announced Wednesday that he will dropping out of the race for President.

President Donald Trump took first in the Republican Presidential Primary election in Chelsea with 330 votes, easily defeating former Gov. William Weld, who received 28 votes. Trump also won the Massachusetts Republican Presidential Primary.

City Clerk Jeannette Cintron White reported that 4,265 residents cast ballots in the local Presidential Primary and state and ward committee elections for a turnout of 26 percent of the city’s 16,236 registered voters.