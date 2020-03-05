News

Black History Month Celebration

by  •  • 0 Comments
Photo by Derek Kouyoumjian
Trailblazers Award recipient Celeste Williams smiles for the camera during the Chelsea
Black Community’s (CBC) Trailblazers Award Night on Feb. 20. Several members of the community were recognized for their efforts in breaking down barriers in Chelsea. Williams has been active in the community for many years, from serving the homeless to painting murals on Broadway. Other award winners included Patricia Simboli, Jose Iraheta,
Linda Alioto Robinson, Susan Gallant, and Beverly Martin Ross.

