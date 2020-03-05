News Black History Month Celebration by Record Staff • March 5, 2020 • 0 Comments Photo by Derek Kouyoumjian Trailblazers Award recipient Celeste Williams smiles for the camera during the Chelsea Black Community’s (CBC) Trailblazers Award Night on Feb. 20. Several members of the community were recognized for their efforts in breaking down barriers in Chelsea. Williams has been active in the community for many years, from serving the homeless to painting murals on Broadway. Other award winners included Patricia Simboli, Jose Iraheta, Linda Alioto Robinson, Susan Gallant, and Beverly Martin Ross.