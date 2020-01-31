Chelsea Cultural Council FY20 Grant Recipients

The Chelsea Cultural Council (CCC) has announced the awarding of grants totally $29,035 to 20 local artists, schools and cultural organizations.
The grants were awarded from a pool of funds distributed to Chelsea by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency that supports public programs and educational activities in the arts, sciences, and humanities.
“The Chelsea Cultural Council is tremendously grateful to Governor Baker and the Massachusetts Legislature for their continued support of the Mass Cultural Council and for the generous funding to our local council,” said Marlene Jennings, CCC Chair. “This commitment to the cultural arts allows us to experience the spirit of Chelsea through its rich identity reflected in numerous sponsored events and activities throughout the year.”
Awardees for this year are:
Browne Middle School: BMS Civic Mural, $850
Chelsea Community Connections: Chelsea Family Fun Bus, $2,000
Chelsea Hunger Network: Chelsea Empty Bowls, $1,000
Chelsea Public Library: CLP Urban Movement, $2,000
Cultural Center at Walnut Street Synagogue: Film Series: Stories of Immigration, $2,500
Clark Avenue Middle School: Eighth Grade Trip to Washington DC, $2,000
Darlene DeVita: People of Chelsea Project, $1000
Edgar A. Hooks Elementary School: Jason Tardy Productions $750
Edgar A. Hooks Elementary School: Theatreworks USA Charlotte’s Web, $878
Edwardo Chacon: Theater/Oral History, Chelsea City Stories $2,000
Ellen Rovner: The Chelsea Gateway Jewish Tours, $875
Governor Bellingham-Cary House Association: If This Wood Could Talk, $1,000
Hondurenos Unidos de MA: Central American Parade /Marching Band, $1,432
Joan Cromwell: Black History Month, $2,000
Lewis Latimer Society & Museum: Chelsea Science Festival, $750
Libby Schap: Peggy Shippen Project, $500
Matt Frank: Photography& Storytelling- Chelsea Then & Now, $1,000
Nirvanna Lildharrie: Tobin Bridge Mural Project, $3,000
Susy Ismatul: Chelsea Salsa in the Parks, $1,500
TheatreZone, Inc. DBA, Apollinaire Theatre Company: Apollinaire in the Park 2020, $2,000
The members of the Chelsea Cultural Council are: Marlene Jennings, Chair; Dakeya Christmas, Co-Chair; Devra Sari Zabot, Recorder; Juliana Borgiani, Treasurer; Angelina McCoy, and Carolina Anzola. The CCC will seek applications again this fall. CCC Guidelines will be available online as well as the 2021 application beginning September 1, 2020 at https://www.mass-culture.org/chelsea. The deadline to apply is Thursday, Oct. 15.