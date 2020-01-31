Chelsea Cultural Council FY20 Grant Recipients

The Chelsea Cultural Council (CCC) has announced the awarding of grants totally $29,035 to 20 local artists, schools and cultural organizations.

The grants were awarded from a pool of funds distributed to Chelsea by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency that supports public programs and educational activities in the arts, sciences, and humanities.

“The Chelsea Cultural Council is tremendously grateful to Governor Baker and the Massachusetts Legislature for their continued support of the Mass Cultural Council and for the generous funding to our local council,” said Marlene Jennings, CCC Chair. “This commitment to the cultural arts allows us to experience the spirit of Chelsea through its rich identity reflected in numerous sponsored events and activities throughout the year.”

Awardees for this year are:

Browne Middle School: BMS Civic Mural, $850

Chelsea Community Connections: Chelsea Family Fun Bus, $2,000

Chelsea Hunger Network: Chelsea Empty Bowls, $1,000

Chelsea Public Library: CLP Urban Movement, $2,000

Cultural Center at Walnut Street Synagogue: Film Series: Stories of Immigration, $2,500

Clark Avenue Middle School: Eighth Grade Trip to Washington DC, $2,000

Darlene DeVita: People of Chelsea Project, $1000

Edgar A. Hooks Elementary School: Jason Tardy Productions $750

Edgar A. Hooks Elementary School: Theatreworks USA Charlotte’s Web, $878

Edwardo Chacon: Theater/Oral History, Chelsea City Stories $2,000

Ellen Rovner: The Chelsea Gateway Jewish Tours, $875

Governor Bellingham-Cary House Association: If This Wood Could Talk, $1,000

Hondurenos Unidos de MA: Central American Parade /Marching Band, $1,432

Joan Cromwell: Black History Month, $2,000

Lewis Latimer Society & Museum: Chelsea Science Festival, $750

Libby Schap: Peggy Shippen Project, $500

Matt Frank: Photography& Storytelling- Chelsea Then & Now, $1,000

Nirvanna Lildharrie: Tobin Bridge Mural Project, $3,000

Susy Ismatul: Chelsea Salsa in the Parks, $1,500

TheatreZone, Inc. DBA, Apollinaire Theatre Company: Apollinaire in the Park 2020, $2,000

The members of the Chelsea Cultural Council are: Marlene Jennings, Chair; Dakeya Christmas, Co-Chair; Devra Sari Zabot, Recorder; Juliana Borgiani, Treasurer; Angelina McCoy, and Carolina Anzola. The CCC will seek applications again this fall. CCC Guidelines will be available online as well as the 2021 application beginning September 1, 2020 at https://www.mass-culture.org/chelsea. The deadline to apply is Thursday, Oct. 15.