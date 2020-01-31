CHA Cambridge Birth Center Receives Baby-Friendly Re-Designation

Cambridge Health Alliance (CHA), an academic community health system serving Cambridge, Somerville, and Boston’s metro-north region, is excited to share that the CHA Cambridge Birth Center has received the prestigious Baby-Friendly re-designation after a rigorous review process conducted by Baby-Friendly USA, the organization responsible for granting this certification in the United States.

This honor demonstrates that the CHA Cambridge Birth Center is adhering to the highest standards of care for breastfeeding mothers and their babies. These standards are built on the Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding, a set of evidence-based practices recommended by the World Health Organization and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund for optimal infant feeding support in the precious first days of a newborn’s life.

“The CHA Cambridge Birth Center has long been a recognized leader in the care of women and newborns in our communities,” said Lori Bellwood, DNP, MSN, CNM, Director of the CHA Cambridge Birth Center and Midwifery Services. “This designation is a tribute to our Certified Nurse-Midwives who offer exceptional care and compassion and an outstandingly safe birth option for women.”

The Cambridge Birth Center is an intimate, warm, home-like setting right across the street from CHA Cambridge Hospital. The positive health effects of breastfeeding are well documented and widely recognized by health authorities. For example, the Surgeon General’s 2011 Call to Action to Support Breastfeeding stated that “breast milk is uniquely suited to the human infant’s nutritional needs and is a live substance with unparalleled immunological and anti-inflammatory properties that protect against a host of illnesses and diseases for both mothers and children.”

The CHA Cambridge Birth Center joins a growing list of more than 20,000 Baby-Friendly hospitals and birth centers throughout the world, 604 of which are in the U.S. These facilities provide an environment that supports breastfeeding while respecting every woman’s right to make the best decision for herself and her family. Meet the midwives at the Birth Center at one of their monthly evening events. Please call 617-665-2229 to learn more.