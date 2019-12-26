School Update

Hour of Code

Students and teachers at the MCB Complex participated in the Hour of Code throughout the month of December. The Hour of Code is a global movement introducing tens of millions of students worldwide to computer science, inspiring kids to learn more, breaking stereotypes, and leaving them feeling empowered. Technology Integration Coaches Mercy Deleidi and Laura Hubert led elementary teachers through this year’s Hour of Code activities during the December PD afternoon. Teachers had fun and were ready to bring coding to their classrooms!

Burke Complex

The holiday spirit was in the air this week at the MCB Complex. The Berkowitz, Kelly, and Sokolowski Schools successfully hosted the second annual Holiday Shop, to support families who needed a little extra help to make this holiday season special. Staff members, families, and friends donated toys, books, games, coats, clothes, toiletries, and more. A very special thank you to the union members of Teamsters Local 25 and their president Sean O’Brien, who generously supported school families by donating hundreds of toys from their annual toy drive. Due to the generosity of all involved, more than 90 families were invited to come in last week and select gifts for their children for Christmas. Parents and staff volunteers enjoyed shopping and wrapping presents for more than 150 of our elementary students and their siblings.

Early Learning Center

ELC Staff celebrated the retirements of Title 1 Reading Teacher, Joni Piotti, and Kindergarten Teacher, Elise Cooper. Everyone thanked them for their many years of dedication and service to the children of Chelsea and wished them the best in their retirement.

Sokolowski School

•The Sokolowski School had a packed house for their winter concert last week and the students sounded great. A very special congrats for a job well done to Ms. Wivchar. Thank you to everyone that helped make the show a success.

•Ms. Yi’s third graders and their families have been participating in a weekly book club called Family Read! Each week, families pick a book to read at home for the week. Then, on Thursdays they meet to have dinner together, enjoy a science presentation and then work on literacy activities on the books they have read at home. Last week, they shared about the books, ‘Albert,’ ‘A Drop of Water’ and ‘When the Wind Stops.’

Browne Middle

•Browne 6th graders made holiday gifts for Chelsea seniors a couple of weeks ago and they took them to the Chelsea Senior Center. Everyone is so proud of the students and teachers who represented what’s best about the students and the school. Seniors sang for the students, students sang for the seniors, gave their gifts and shared lots of hugs. They are experiencing what it’s like to have pride in being a member of a community and offer kindness and love to others.

•Congratulations to the students and staff involved in the Browne School and Wright Academy Winter Concert. Under the direction of Lee Thomas, Melanie Carubia and accompanist Carlie Schwaeber, more than 100 student musicians wowed a packed crowd of family and friends with their musical talent.

Chelsea High

•CHS’s Interact Club Members volunteered at Rosie’s Place, a women’s shelter in Roxbury, this past Saturday, Dec. 14. The students cooked a meal and cleaned up the kitchen afterward. The volunteer coordinator said how much she loves having Chelsea students come because they are incredible volunteers.

•National Honor Society bought 100 wreaths for Wreaths Across America and this event is Nationwide on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 9 a.m. More than 10 Chelsea High School staff bought wreaths for this event. Even in the rain, more than 20 NHS members attended along with new School Board Member Roberto Jimenez Rivera, Superintendent-Elect Dr. Abeyta, and other members of the community. Councilor Leo Robinson City shared his experience as a veteran. Thanks to everyone who helped out with this wonderful event.