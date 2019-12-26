Construction Update

Tobin Bridge/Chelsea Curves Rehabilitation Project

Construction Look-Ahead: December 15 – 28

Traffic Impacts

• Route 1 Northbound : Approaching the Tobin Bridge from Boston, the workzone begins in the left lane. 2 of 3 travel lanes will be open during daytime hours (5 a.m.–10 p.m.) and at least 1 travel lane will be open during overnight hours (10 p.m.–5 a.m.).

• Route 1 Southbound : Approaching the Chelsea Curves from the North Shore, the workzone begins in the left lane before the Carter Street off-ramp. 2 of 3 travel lanes will be open during daytime hours (5 a.m.–10 p.m.) and at least 1 travel lane will be open during overnight hours (10 p.m.–5 a.m.).

• Fourth Street Off-Ramp : Safety and surface improvements to the Fourth Street off-ramp are near completion. Weather permitting, the ramp will reopen to traffic on Thursday, December 19.

• Local Streets : Carter Street travel lanes passing under Route 1 continue to divert around the active workzone. Signs and police details will be used to guide travelers around the workzones.

Work Hours

•Most work will occur in during daytime working hours (6 a.m.–2 p.m.) on weekdays. Some work will take place during afternoon (2 p.m.–7 p.m) and overnight hours (7 p.m.–6 a.m.) and on Saturdays (7 a.m.–7 p.m).

•No work will take place on December 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday. Happy holidays!

Description of Scheduled Work

• Route 1 Northbound : Bridge deck repairs continue in the left lane over the Tobin Bridge. Bridge deck removal and installation of new bridge deck will take place through the Chelsea Curves.

• Route 1 Southbound : Paint new deflector plates and steel repairs. Remove bridge deck and install new bridge deck through the Chelsea Curves.

• Underneath Route 1 : Replace and paint steel; power wash and paint columns and support beams; excavate, drill, and grout around support columns; erect steel; and place new concrete columns.

• Ramps and Local Streets : Safety and crash barrier improvements continue on the Fourth Street Ramp as well as power washing, painting, and reinforcement of concrete support columns near Carter Street. Steel painting and repairs continue on the Beacon Street off-ramp.

Upcoming Closure: Arlington Street On-Ramp

•Beginning Monday, January 6, 2020, the Arlington Street on-ramp to Route 1 Southbound in Chelsea will close until Fall 2020 for necessary maintenance and rehabilitation.

•Drivers looking to take Route 1 Southbound in Chelsea may use the Carter Street on-ramp near Chelsea High School or the Everett Avenue on-ramp near Walnut Street.

Travel Tips

The contractors are coordinating with local event organizers and police to provide awareness and manage traffic during events. For your awareness, the following events are scheduled during this look-ahead period:

•Celtics: 12/27 at 4 p.m., 12/28 at 7 p.m. •Concerts and Events: 12/26 at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.