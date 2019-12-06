Massport Employees Honor Veterans at Soldiers’ Home by Giving Back

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) is honoring veterans by giving back to those who served our country. Over a hundred employees donated their time and delivered hundreds of personal care items for veterans at the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea. Some of the items they needed include toothpaste, shampoo, cleaning supplies, socks, and winter clothing.

“We don’t take for granted what veterans have done and continue to do for our country and our communities,” said Massport Director of Community Relations Alaina Coppola. “Veterans Day is a time to reflect and honor their sacrifice and service. The items we delivered are just a small token of our gratitude, appreciation, and support.”

“Today, we give back to those who have selflessly served their country,” said Massport Director of Diversity & Inclusion/Compliance Kenn Turner. “We want our veteran brothers and sisters to know that they are not forgotten, despite the physical, mental, emotional, and financial challenges they face.” Turner, a retired U.S. Navy Captain who served as the Commonwealth’s Deputy Secretary for Administration & Finance for the Department of Veterans’ Services, is also a member of the Soldiers’ Home’s Board of Trustees.

Established in 1882, the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea offers residential and long-term care programs to eligible Massachusetts Veterans. The Soldiers’ Home is a state-funded, fully accredited health care complex that offers veterans quality care, full-time residential accommodations and a multi-service outpatient department. They are committed to excellence in care for those who are in need now and in the future.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we thank Massport and its employees for their support,” said Chelsea Soldiers’ Home Superintendent Cheryl Lussier Poppe. “Donations like this allow us to focus our resources on the critical care programs that we provide to our veterans. The men and women we serve and care for are grateful for this generosity.”

Massport employees also wrote letters to say thank you to veterans.

