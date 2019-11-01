News Briefs

All Souls Day on Nov. 2

The Chelsea Prospers will host an All Souls Day, Dia de Esperanza, on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 3:30 p.m.

Chelsea’s Dia de Esperanza reflects on loss through several Central American traditions. The event is inspired by the Sumpango Kite Festival in Guatemala as well as Ecuadorian traditions. Through a community art project and mini festival, Dia de Esperanza seeks to facilitate community conversations about both personal and community experiences of loss and change.The event will take place from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 456 Broadway, with music, refreshments and activities for all ages

14th Annual Family Literacy Day

In memory of Dr. Elisha Hornblower “Skip” Atkins and Robert “Duke” Bradley, the Chelsea Public Library presents the 14th Annual Family Literacy Day. It will take place on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Join in on activities, guest readers, music, and a performance by Off Broadway Dance Studio. Free backpack full of books for every child in attendance while supplies last. Questions? Call the library at 617-466-4350.

Conversation with the City Manager

Meet Chelsea’s City Manager; learn more about the work the City is doing and find ways to participate in activities and events taking place in the City. Share your ideas, suggestions, and opinions in an informal setting on Wednesday, November 6, 6-7:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. Come to the Williams Building, 180 Walnut Street. Call (617) 466-5233.

How to Make Chelsea a Music City

Musicians, entrepreneurs, business owners, and innovators are welcome to share their ideas on how to make Chelsea a Music City! Participate in discussions about the importance of music in urban areas, what a Music City is, and how music friendly policies in the city could enable cultural development and potential economic and employment benefits. Thursday, November 7, 6:30-8:30pm at the Williams Building, 180 Walnut Street. Live performance and refreshments! Walk ins are welcome or go to: recreation.chelseama.govwhere you can register online or in person at the Williams Building, 180 Walnut Street, Monday-Friday, 4-8:30pm and Saturday 9-4:30pm. Call (617) 466-5233.

Water Leak Alerts

The City of Chelsea is offering a free service to residents to help efficiently manage water usage and lower monthly bills. The service also notifies residents if usage indicates a possible leak. Register for this service at http://chelma.aquahawk.us or call 617-464-4041 for more information.

Plastic Bag Ban Coming Soon

The City will officially ban plastic bag sales in the City on December 17. As of that date, retail establishments will no longer be able to utilize plastic bags for packaging of goods to customers at checkout. The goal of the ban is to improve the environment and to eliminate litter in the City. The City will be providing businesses with a supply of reusable bags to begin with. Questions can be directed by email to Fidel Maltez at [email protected]