Councillor Robinson Praises School System

Councillor-at-Large Leo Robinson said the improvements in the Chelsea school system are being noticed by residents and the future is bright for Chelsea graduates.

“It’s very exciting to see the continuing improvement in the Chelsea school system,” said Robinson. “These advances and successes can be attributed to the excellent leadership team in our school system and the dedicated principals and teachers who work hard every day. As a proud Chelsea High alumnus myself, it’s gratifying to see so many of our students moving on to the best colleges, in to the workforce, and serving in the military.”