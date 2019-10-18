News Briefs

Boston Mayor to Visit Collaborative

The Chelsea Collaborative will host their annual meeting and stakeholders breakfast on Monday, Oct. 28, and will welcome Mayor Martin Walsh as the honored guest.

The Collaborative is marking 31 years of impact on Chelsea, and hold their breakfast at 8 a.m. in their offices at 318 Broadway.

Candidate Forum on Development, Displacement

A spate of organizations across Chelsea will host a Council candidates forum on development and displacement on Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Chelsea Senior Center, 6 p.m.

Join candidates in the Chelsea City Council race in conversation around the housing crisis, displacement, and gentrification. The forum will include playing a simulation game that highlights the systemic pressures that cause displacement, and then the candidates will be given an opportunity to speak and answer questions.

Sponsors include Chelsea GreenRoots, Chelsea Collaborative, City Life, MGH Chelsea, TND, Greater Boston Legal Services, Northeastern Law, and the Chelsea Record.

Children’s Halloween Celebration

Chelsea Community Schools is holding its 15th Annual Halloween Celebration for Children, ages 3-10 and their families on Sunday, October 27 from 4-6 p.m. at the Williams Building, 180 Walnut Street, in Chelsea. Activities include: a scary puppet show, goblin penny pitch, cookie decorating, and much more! A $5.00 fee includes an afternoon of Halloween fun, a trick-or-treat bag filled with candy, and free entry for parents, infants and toddlers, and older siblings. Everyone is encouraged to come in costume and to pre-register, either in person Mon. – Fri. 4-8:30 pm and Sat. 9-4:30 or online www.chelseama.gov/recreation. Walk-ins are welcome, but spots will fill quickly. For more information call (617) 466-5233 or e-mail [email protected]

Online Payments Available for Parking

Beginning July 1, the City of Chelsea will offer an online payment portal for residential parking stickers and visitor passes. Residents can create an account and then sign in. For any questions, contact [email protected] or call 617-466-4054.

Halloween Costume Swap

Costumes and accessories for children, adults and even pets. Buy a costume or swap and walk away with a different one! Free to swappers. Costumes $5 and Accessories $3. Saturday, October 19 and Oct. 26 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Chelsea Community Schools, Williams Building, 180 Walnut Street. All proceeds go to Chelsea Community Connections.

Free Water Meter Replacement

The City of Chelsea’s DPW is continuing its water meter replacement program for both residential and commercial customers. As part of this effort, meter service technicians from the DPW may be visiting a property to remove the old meter and replace it with a new meter. All DPW meter service technicians travel in marked City of Chelsea vehicles and have City of Chelsea identification badges. Whenever a water meter technician visits a property, one should ask to see the City issued ID. Installation of a new meter will typically take less than 30 minutes. The new meters will eliminate most estimated bills. Reliable readings will also allow customers to identify leaks that may result in higher than normal bills. There is no charge for the new meter.

Property Tax Deferral Program

Seniors 65 or older having trouble keeping up with real estate tax increases may wish to take advantage of the tax deferral program. This program allows seniors to defer taxes on their real estate, up to 50 percent of the fair market value of the property, provided they agree to repay the City upon death or re-sale of the property. The City has increased the income eligibility limits to this program and reduced the annual rate of interest on deferred taxes to 4 percent. Seniors who are interested should contact the Assessor’s Office at 617-466-4010.

Chelsea Hill Walks

The Chelsea Hill Community has updated its schedule and has new meeting times.

Chelsea Hills will now be meeting every first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Starbucks at the Mystic Mall.

As for their walks, they will have them every second Saturday at 10 a.m. and every fourth Wednesday at 6 p.m. Locations vary, so please check the Chelsea Hills Facebook page or subscribe to email list.

Chelsea Street Bridge App

For those seeking real time information about the Chelsea St. Bridge closures, Massport is operating a Twitter account which alerts drivers whenever the bridge is opening for shipping and closed to traffic. The Twitter account is @LoganToChelsea. This real time information supplements the new vehicular warnings systems now currently active on Broadway and Williams St.

Citizenship Classes

With support from the City, the Chelsea Collaborative will again be offering citizenship classes to Chelsea residents eligible to become a U.S. citizen. Classes include a free citizenship preparation course and application assistance. To learn more about the requirements for these classes and how to apply, please call the Chelsea Collaborative at 617-889-6080 —Monday- Thursday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Classes will be at the Chelsea Collaborative located at 318 Broadway.

MassPort Noise Complaint Line

Residents who are being disturbed by airplane noise are encouraged to call the MassPort Noise Hotline 24 hours a day. The phone number is (617) 561-3333.

Senior Water and Sewer Discount

Chelsea senior citizens are reminded to sign up for the new Senior Discount for water and sewer charges. Any senior 65 or older who owns and occupies his/her own home may apply. The discount is 10% off the monthly bill.