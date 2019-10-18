Candidate for Councillor at Large Mark Rossi Hosts a Reception at the Winnisimmet Lounge

Last Tuesday evening a group of friends and supporters gathered at the Winnisimmet Lounge in Chelsea for a reception held on the behalf of Mark Rossi, Candidate for Chelsea City Council at Large.

Following the meet and greet, with refreshments being served, the candidate addressed those in attendance.

Rossi spoke on diverse behavior among current councillors, and more accountability to the tax payers. “We need to get to work” stated Rossi “Stop personal politics, and commit to improvements”. Rossi closed his statements by thanking everyone for their support.