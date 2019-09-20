Gang Member Sentenced to Prison for Drug Trafficking

A Chelsea man was sentenced on September 10, 2019, in federal court in Boston to six years in prison for drug trafficking.

Andres Perez, 26, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to six years in prison and three years of supervised release during which time Perez is prohibited from associating with members of the East Side Money Gang.

In December 2017, Perez was indicted along with Cesar Alicea, also of Chelsea, who was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The government alleged that both men were members of the East Side Money Gang.

On Oct. 31, 2017, police officers observed a suspected drug deal from a car and then stopped the car, which was driven by Perez, with Alicea in the passenger seat. Police removed Perez from the car and pat-frisked him. At the same time, Alicea fled from the car and threw an item, which was recovered and determined to be a .25 caliber Raven Arms pistol. Police later recovered crack cocaine from the car and found Perez in possession of heroin.

Alicea pleaded guilty and was sentenced in January 2019 to 48 months in prison.