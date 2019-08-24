News Briefs

Senior Bocce Bowl Tourney Sept. 28

The 3rd Annual Bocce Bowl Tournament, consisting of Revere seniors vs. Chelsea seniors, will take place on Saturday, September 28, at 9 a.m. at Voke Park. (rain date is Saturday, October 5, 2019). Voke Park is located at 546 Washington Ave., Chelsea, MA, just down the street from The New Bridge Café. Come root for Chelsea seniors as they compete to capture the coveted Bocce Bowl trophy.

Back To School Bash

The annual Back to School Celebration will take place at the Williams School on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 2 p.m.

The annual event features tons of giveaways and fun for kids in anticipation of coming school year.

Downtown Business Meeting

The Department of Planning and Development will host an informational meeting for downtown businesses on August 22, at 9 a.m. in Chelsea City Hall, Room 305. The purpose of this meeting is to further dialogue with downtown business owners related to how the City can best offer support and partnership. During this meeting, staff will provide information on new free business technical assistance, upcoming grant programs, and recent zoning changes. Staff will be available to advise businesses on technical assistance applications, as well as answer any questions.

Free Water Meter Replacement

The City of Chelsea’s DPW is continuing its water meter replacement program for both residential and commercial customers. As part of this effort, meter service technicians from the DPW may be visiting a property to remove the old meter and replace it with a new meter. All DPW meter service technicians travel in marked City of Chelsea vehicles and have City of Chelsea identification badges. Whenever a water meter technician visits a property, one should ask to see the City issued ID. Installation of a new meter will typically take less than 30 minutes. The new meters will eliminate most estimated bills. Reliable readings will also allow customers to identify leaks that may result in higher than normal bills. There is no charge for the new meter.

Online Payments Available for Parking

Beginning July 1, the City of Chelsea will offer an online payment portal for residential parking stickers and visitor passes. Residents can create an account and then sign in. For any questions, contact [email protected] or call 617-466-4054.

Evening on the Creek

Join GreenRoots in Celebrating 25 years of Fighting for Social and Environmental Justice and our 4th Annual Evening on the Chelsea Creek Fundraiser with music, food and lots of dancing.

Friday, September 6, at 5:30 p.m. at their Chelsea Creek Headquarters on Marginal Street.

Open Gym at Williams School

Come in out of the summer heat and play your favorite sports at the Williams School gym, 180 Walnut Street, Chelsea — at no cost.

Adults & Teens: Open Volleyball: Mondays 6:30-8pm; Open Gym: Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 5:30-8:30pm and Saturdays 1-4:30pm and Family Open Gym: Saturdays 10:30-12pm

A signed parental waiver is required for those under age 18. You can get on line at recreation.chelseama.gov or pick one up at the Williams. Be sure to bring it with you! Sports equipment will be available.

Domino Night

Gather with friends old and new each week, weather permitting, on City Hall Plaza to play dominos. Or bring the game of your choice. The games start at 6 p.m. each Tuesday through Aug. 27.

Property Tax Deferral Program

Seniors 65 or older having trouble keeping up with real estate tax increases may wish to take advantage of the tax deferral program. This program allows seniors to defer taxes on their real estate, up to 50 percent of the fair market value of the property, provided they agree to repay the City upon death or re-sale of the property. The City has increased the income eligibility limits to this program and reduced the annual rate of interest on deferred taxes to 4 percent. Seniors who are interested should contact the Assessor’s Office at 617-466-4010.

Chelsea Hill Walks

The Chelsea Hill Community has updated its schedule and has new meeting times.

Chelsea Hills will now be meeting every first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Starbucks at the Mystic Mall.

As for their walks, they will have them every second Saturday at 10 a.m. and every fourth Wednesday at 6 p.m. Locations vary, so please check the Chelsea Hills Facebook page or subscribe to email list.

Chelsea Street Bridge App

For those seeking real time information about the Chelsea St. Bridge closures, Massport is operating a Twitter account which alerts drivers whenever the bridge is opening for shipping and closed to traffic. The Twitter account is @LoganToChelsea. This real time information supplements the new vehicular warnings systems now currently active on Broadway and Williams St.

Citizenship Classes

With support from the City, the Chelsea Collaborative will again be offering citizenship classes to Chelsea residents eligible to become a U.S. citizen. Classes include a free citizenship preparation course and application assistance. To learn more about the requirements for these classes and how to apply, please call the Chelsea Collaborative at 617-889-6080 —Monday- Thursday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Classes will be at the Chelsea Collaborative located at 318 Broadway.

MassPort Noise Complaint Line

Residents who are being disturbed by airplane noise are encouraged to call the MassPort Noise Hotline 24 hours a day. The phone number is (617) 561-3333.

Senior Water and Sewer Discount

Chelsea senior citizens are reminded to sign up for the new Senior Discount for water and sewer charges. Any senior 65 or older who owns and occupies his/her own home may apply. The discount is 10% off the monthly bill.