Chelsea Police Department Presents the Second Annual 2019 Youth Academy Graduation at CHS Auditorium

Last Monday evening CPD Chief Brian Kyes and his officers graduated the second class of the CHP Youth Academy. For the second year the Chelsea Police Community Services Department and local youths from 14-17 from the Chelsea Collaborative Summer Youth Program embarked on a six week course on policing procedures. The course involved touring the FBI building in Boston, visiting the Nashua Street Jail, spending a day on Revere Beach for a physical abilities program, spending time at the Chelsea Court House with Chief Probation Officer Carman Gomez, and interacting with CPD Drug and Gang Units. This police /youth interaction has proved to be a very big part in the community policing program. The program was geared around a four days a week for six weeks, from 8 a.m. -1 p.m. Last Monday evening Chief Kyes, program instructors, Keath Sweeney, Dave Batchelor Jr., Sam Mojica, Garrison Daniel, and Maria Barbosa and officers of the Chelsea Police Deartment gathered with the 2019 Class and their families for a graduation ceremony. Two graduates were chosen to speak, Gabriela Perez and Olivia Rivera. After a slide show highlighting the many activities, presentation of personal awards and diplomas the 2019 class was dismissed and gathered for a collation in the Chelsea High School cafeteria.