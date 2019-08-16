Triangle, Inc. Receives $100,000 for School to Career Programming

Following Governor Baker’s signing and the finalization of the Commonwealth’s FY 2020 Budget, Triangle, Inc. is proud to announce it has received an additional $100,000 in funding for its School-to-Career program, which supports students and recent graduates between 16 and 26-years-old in the Metro North and South Shore regions. The funds will help advance programs to help young adults plan their careers, expand their experience and skills to secure competitive employment, and live more independent lives. The allocation is part of $5.4 million funding in the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s budget dedicated to workforce development and employment service programming throughout the Commonwealth.

“We want to thank our elected officials, including House Speaker Robert DeLeo, Senate President Karen Spilka, and the co-sponsors of this budget amendment, Representative Daniel Ryan and Senator Sal DiDomenico for their work in securing this critical funding,” said Coleman Nee, CEO of Triangle, Inc. “These additional resources will advance the vital work of providing transition aged young adults with meaningful pathways for career and lifetime success, giving our participants a more independent future.”

About Triangle, Inc.

Since 1971, Triangle, Inc. has empowered people with disabilities and their families to live rich, fulfilling lives. With a strong focus on employment, empowerment, independence, and community engagement, Triangle, Inc. reaches more than 4,000 people across eastern Massachusetts each year. Through all of its efforts, Triangle, Inc reminds our communities that we are all people with abilities. Learn more about the organization and their impact at triangle-inc.org.