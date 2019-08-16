Roberto Jiménez Rivera Announces Run for Chelsea School Committee At-Large

Chelsea’s vibrant and welcoming community is the reason my wife Sarah and I chose to buy our home here. We hope to have children soon and can’t wait to send them to Chelsea Public Schools. I recognize the incredible potential our community holds, and want to help all our children achieve their goals and become part of the next generation of leaders in our community and beyond. For that reason, I am announcing my candidacy for Chelsea School Committee At-Large. As of this week, my signatures have been certified and I am officially on the ballot for the 2019 municipal election. I am excited to continue meeting Chelsea residents as I get ready to become an advocate for our students!

After high school, I was fortunate to earn a scholarship that allowed me to graduate college with little debt. I left my island of Puerto Rico to attend the University of Michigan, and after getting Bachelor’s degrees in business and informatics and a Master’s degree in higher education, I moved to Massachusetts for work.

Today, as a college admissions officer, I work hard to find students whose lives will be transformed by a college education in the same way mine has been. I’m running for Chelsea School Committee because I want more of our students to graduate high school and obtain a college degree. I want our students to feel supported from PreK to 12 and imagine broader possibilities for their future. I hope to have your support with your vote on Nov. 5.