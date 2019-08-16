Route 1 North Roadway Configuration Shifts Aug. 19

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that the lane closures and roadway configuration on Route 1 northbound in Chelsea will shift on Monday, August 19, so that the center lane on this section of highway will be closed 24/7.

Both the right and left travel lanes will be open during daytime hours, and only one travel lane will be open during overnight hours. This configuration will be in place for the next three to four months and is associated with the Tobin Bridge/Chelsea Curves Rehabilitation Project.

The public should note that traffic heading towards Chelsea on Route 1 northbound must be in the right lane to access the Beacon Street off-ramp. After Beacon Street, the next opportunity to exit Route 1 northbound will be at Webster Avenue.

During the overnight hours, the right lane and Beacon Street off-ramp will be closed to general traffic for brief periods. During these temporary closures of the Beacon Street off-ramp, general traffic headed to Chelsea will be directed to exit at Webster Avenue. MBTA buses will not be impacted and will operate on their normal routes and schedules.

Additionally, Orange Street under Route 1 in Chelsea will be closed from 7 a.m., to 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 17. Signed detours will direct drivers and pedestrians via Everett Avenue.

MassDOT is committed to reducing the duration of impacts, and depending upon weather conditions, intends to maintain the work zone and lane closures throughout the winter to allow crews to conduct work operations. Information on a potential winter work zone and lane closures will be provided when it is available.

Travelers are reminded of options such as free fares in the inbound direction on the MBTA Silver Line 3 bus line offered at the Chelsea, Bellingham Square, Box District, and Eastern Avenue stops for the duration of construction. In addition, public transit customers will be able to use a CharlieCard to travel between North Station and Chelsea on the Commuter Rail. The MBTA is also running additional MBTA Blue Line trains to increase capacity. These measures are all being funded by MassDOT Highway Division project funds.

MassDOT is carrying out work on the Tobin Bridge and Chelsea Curves section of Route 1 at the same time so that the most impactful work will be completed by 2021. If the projects were done at separate times, drivers would be inconvenienced for additional years. This work will eliminate the need for weight restrictions and postings, and MassDOT will use accelerated construction techniques to shorten the overall construction time.