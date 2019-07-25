Indoor Flea Market Set for August 17

Looking for some good stuff cheap? Come to the East Boston Social Centers Indoor Flea Market on Saturday August 17th for lots of great bargains. Right here in the Gym at 68 Central Square in East Boston. 10am to 3pm.

Have lots of good stuff you want to get rid of? Reserve a table at the Indoor Flea Market on Saturday August 17th and get rid of it while making some money.

Proceeds from table rentals go to our senior program. Proceeds from what you sell at your table go to YOU! 10 foot tables/space are $30, 5 foot tables/space are $20.

Contact Marisa 617-569-3221 Ext 107 or Jeannie 617-569-3221 Ext 117 soon if you want to reserve a table and/or space. First come first serve until we run out of tables or space.

Remember to mark August 17th on your Calendars! Snacks, raffles, fun… be there! Tell your friends, spread the word, get that Spring Cleaning started, find that treasure!