Chelsea Students Earn Academic Honors

Chelsea Resident Graduates from Wheaton College

Eric Kogan, a resident of Chelsea, graduated from Wheaton College in Norton, Mass., on May 18, during the college’s 184th Commencement ceremony. Kogan graduated with a bachelor of arts in business and management. Kogan is the student of David and Ana Kogan. Kogan is part of the Class of 2019, whose members come from 20 U.S. states and territories and more than 25 countries. During commencement, the graduates were addressed by the Rev. Dr. William Joseph Barber II, social justice advocate, pastor, president emeritus of the North Carolina conference of the NAACP and co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign, an effort originally launched in 1967 by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Big Brothers Big Sisters CEO Jeffrey Chin and retired New York City Supreme Court Justice Bonnie Wittner received honorary degrees during the ceremony.

Wheaton College is a private college in Norton, Massachusetts, that offers a highly personalized education in the liberal arts and sciences with a strong emphasis on experiential learning, including guaranteed access to internship funding for every student. Wheaton students enjoy exceptional outcomes after graduation—97 percent find success in gaining employment, pursuing graduate or professional studies or earning a fellowship within six months of graduation.

Local Residents Graduate from Wentworth

The following local students have graduated from Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston, Mass.

* Kelen Araujo of Chelsea

* Tony Siharath of Chelsea

The school held its spring commencement on April 28, 2019. Founded in 1904, Wentworth Institute of Technology stresses project-based, hands-on learning, with an emphasis on cooperative education and careers, community enrichment, and contributing to the economic vitality of the Greater Boston region. The nationally ranked school is recognized as a leader in engineering, technology, design and management. Wentworth has some 17 bachelor’s degree programs in areas such as architecture; construction management; mechanical, biomedical and civil engineering; and computer science. It offers master’s degrees in in applied computer science, architecture, civil engineering, construction management, facility management, and technology management.

Residents Named to Dean’s List

The following local students have been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Simmons University in Boston.

* Maija Erickson, of Chelsea

* Dariela Romero, of Chelsea To qualify for dean’s list status, undergraduate students must obtain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, based on 12 or more credit hours of work in classes using the letter grade system. About Simmons University Located in Boston, one of America’s most dynamic cities, Simmons University (www.simmons.edu) draws on many of the region’s cultural, historical, economic, scientific, and educational resources to offer an unparalleled student experience. Simmons has a cherished history of visionary thinking and social responsibility and a strong mission that has remained constant for over a century: to provide transformative learning that links passion with lifelong purpose. Simmons offers undergraduate programs for women in education in the arts, sciences and several professional fields and graduate programs online and campus-based open to all at the master’s and doctoral levels. Given the richness and complexity of its offerings, Simmons obtained university designation and officially became Simmons University effective Sept. 1, 2018. Follow Simmons on Twitter at @SimmonsUniv and @SimmonsNews and on LinkedIn.

Tran Graduates from Emmanuel

Sarah Tran of Chelsea graduated from Emmanuel College on Saturday, May 11, 2019, during Emmanuel College’s 97th Commencement Exercises on its campus in Boston. Tran received a Bachelor of Science in Biology with a concentration in Health Sciences during the ceremony.

Emmanuel College, founded in 1919, is a co-educational, residential institution with a 17-acre campus in the heart of Boston’s educational, scientific, cultural and medical communities. Enrolling more than 2,200 undergraduate and graduate students, the College provides boundless opportunities for students to expand their worldview through rigorous coursework, significant internship and career opportunities throughout the Boston area and beyond, collaborations with distinguished and dedicated faculty, and participation in a dynamic campus community. Emmanuel’s more than 70 programs in the sciences, liberal arts, business, nursing, and education foster spirited discourse and substantive learning experiences that honor the College’s Catholic educational mission to educate the whole person and provide an ethical and relevant 21st-century education.

Local Resident Receives Degree from Simmons

The following local student recently earned a degree from Simmons University in Boston. * Sarah Hewitt, of Chelsea earned a Master of Science in Nursing (Family Nurse Practitioner).