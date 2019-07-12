The passing this past week of Genevieve Spinelli, who owned and operated Genevieve’s Dance Studio for 42 years, marks the end of an era for those who lived in this city in the latter part of the last century.

Genevieve taught two generations of children the joys of dance, installing in each child a sense of self-confidence, teamwork, and discipline. Parents admired her both for the individual attention she gave to their children and for the uplifting manner with which she taught each and every cild.

The end-of-the-year recitals were a source of much joy for Genevieve, as she watched her students perform so confidently in front of large audiences for the first time.

Her generosity of spirit, her ability to make each child feel special, and her vibrant personality made each day at the studio a fun and enjoyable after-school activity for all of her dancers.

She was the wife of Ralph Spinelli, with whom she shared 50 years of marriage. Ralph was her most valued supporter and No. 1 fan, knowing his wife was revered by children and parents alike. Ralph himself possesses an incredible ability to tell a story or a joke and bring a smile to those fortunate enough to be in his company, and together Genevieve and he were an inseparable pair who made a difference in the lives of those who were fortunate enough to attend her school.

Those of us who were blessed to know their son, Robert MacDonald, in his youth, remember his early and successful involvement in the performing arts and what a terrific person he is.

In Genevieve Spinelli, Chelsea truly has lost a legendary figure — a link to a glorious period in our history when dancing was an activity for so many of our youngest residents. Genevieve inspired countless young people in this city to develop a lifelong appreciation for dance.

We know we join with all of our fellow residents in expressing our condolences to her family. Genevieve was a wonderful lady and truly will be missed.