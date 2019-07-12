Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home to be Renamed in Honor of Elliot and Donna Katzman

Chelsea Jewish Lifecare has announced that the Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home, the flagship property of the organization, will be renamed The Katzman Center for Living in honor of Elliot and Donna Katzman.

The Marblehead couple, who made a significant donation to Chelsea Jewish Lifecare, have longstanding ties to the nursing home, the city of Chelsea and to the healthcare organization.

Elliot and Donna Katzman have made a significant donation to Chelsea Jewish Lifecare, and they will now be honored with the naming of the newly-renovated Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home on Lafayette Avenue. It will soon become the Katzman Center for Living.

“We are enormously grateful to Elliot and Donna Katzman for such a generous gift,” said Chelsea Jewish Lifecare CEO Barry Berman. “I have known the Katzman family for many years and am thrilled to have their name attached to the Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home. Their support and friendship mean the world to us.”

Elliot Katzman and Donna (Frangiamone) were classmates at Chelsea High and will soon celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary. Both are Salem State alumni and the proud parents of sons and daughters in law Matthew and Katie, and David and Emily. They are even prouder grandparents to granddaughters Nora, Maggie, Julia and Clara. Elliot, a general partner at Commonwealth Capital Ventures, a private venture capital firm, has built some of New England’s most successful technology companies.

“Donna and I are truly thankful for the love and kindness that Chelsea Jewish Lifecare has shown our family,” said Katzman. “Our involvement began when my grandmother was a resident of the nursing home over forty years ago. Ten years ago my parents moved to the Cohen Florence Levine Estates Assisted Living where today my dad, Myer, still enjoys being a part of this caring community. Donna’s mom, Mary Frangiamone, is a resident of the Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home. We want to pay tribute to the mission of the organization’s founders and the extraordinary leadership of Barry and Adam Berman.”

Adam Berman, Chelsea Jewish Lifecare president, noted that the nursing home has played a significant role in the organization’s history.

“The Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home is very near and dear to my heart,” said Berman. “We are honored to have Elliot and Donna involved with this special residence and we truly appreciate their substantial contribution.” Founded in 1919, the non-profit Chelsea Jewish Lifecare is one of the largest providers of senior healthcare services in the region. The Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home, soon