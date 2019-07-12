‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’ Premieres This Week in the Park

Winner of five Tony Awards including ‘Best Play’ and seven Olivier Awards, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time brings Mark Haddon’s best-selling novel to thrilling life on the outdoor stage at the PORT Park starting this week.

The play was adapted by two-time Olivier Award-winning playwright Simon Stephens.

Appollinaire Theatre is ready for its annual outdoor production this month, starting this week with the award-winning play, ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’, featuring Seamus Doyle as Christopher. All productions are free, Weds.through Sunday, 8 p.m. In the PORT Park.

The play will be the annual drama in the park performance that is free and open to the public throughout July. The premiere started on Wednesday, July 10, but will continue Weds. through Sunday until July 28.

Tenacious and intelligent, Christopher has an extraordinary brain – better at solving math equations than navigating a world that’s stubbornly out of sync with how his mind works. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. When he falls under suspicion for killing his neighbor’s dog, he sets out to identify the true culprit. His detective work leads to an earth-shattering discovery and a journey that will change his life forever.

Fifteen-year old Christopher will be played by 15-year old Seamus Doyle, who has appeared in Commonwealth Shakespeare Company’s productions of Richard III and Fear and Misery in the Third Reich. His credits include Fiddler on the Roof with New Repertory Theatre, and more than 10 productions with Watertown Children’s Theatre. He previously played Christopher in a school production of Curious Incident at Buckingham, Browne & Nichols school.

Sound Designer/Composer David Reiffel will be creating the sonic world.

This is David’s 22nd show with Apollinaire – standouts include last summer’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Norton nominee- Outstanding Fringe Production). His work has also been heard coast to coast from the Oregon Shakespeare Festival to Boston’s SpeakEasy Stage. He recently won the

Norton award for Outstanding Musical Direction. Lighting Designer Christopher Bocchiaro, whose work made a splash last summer, will be lighting the play and designer Elizabeth Rocha is creating the costumes.

The director is long-time Chelsea favorite Danielle Fauteux Jacques.

Audience members are encouraged to bring blankets or beach chairs, and a picnic to enjoy along with the harbor views.

Performances are July 10-28, Weds.-Sun., 8 p.m. and are free. All performances are in the PORT Park, 99 Marginal Street, on the Chelsea Waterfront.

Free parking is available on site. The run time is an estimated 2 hours 15 minutes.

Information/Directions: www.apollinairetheatre.com or (617) 887-2336.

In case of rain, call (617) 887-2336 to check status.