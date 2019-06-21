Chelsea Soldiers’ Home Awarded $100 Million to Replace Long Term Care Facility

The Chelsea Soldiers’ Home has been awarded $100 million from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs to replace its long term care facility. The grant will reimburse the Commonwealth of up to 65% of construction costs for the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home. The Baker-Polito Administration has secured the funds to rebuild the facility.

“Today marks another milestone for the redevelopment of the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “It is our duty to care for those who stood up and served this nation, and our obligation to ensure that their sacrifices are not forgotten. This funding allows us to move forward in that commitment.”

“Receiving this grant demonstrates Massachusetts’ strong relationship with veteran organizations on both the state and federal level,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “This award helps the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home continue its efforts in providing care to our veterans with honor, dignity and respect.”

Governor Baker announced plans for the new long term care Community Living Center (CLC) in May of 2017 and a groundbreaking was celebrated in October of 2018. During the construction, the facility will remain fully operational. The new facility will have 154 private rooms to care for veterans. The project is anticipated to be completed in 2022.

“We appreciate the financial commitment and collaboration with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders. “We are building a state of the art facility that will care for our nation’s heroes.”

“Massachusetts continues to lead the nation in its care for Veterans. The VA’s grant helps us continue to care for our elder population of Veterans throughout the Commonwealth,” said Department of Veterans’ Services Secretary Francisco Ureña. “We’re looking forward to the great things to come for the campus and its members.”

The Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea first opened its doors to Massachusetts veterans in 1882 and offers Residential and Long Term Care programs to eligible Veterans in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The campus offers Independent Living and Long Term Care services; serving approximately 300 Massachusetts Veterans daily. The Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea operates with a staff of 310 employees, whose mission is to provide the highest quality of personal health care services to Massachusetts Veterans with Honor, Dignity, and Respect. Chelsea is surveyed annually by the Federal Department of Veterans Affairs (“VA”) and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”). It is also fully accredited by The Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations.