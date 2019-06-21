News Briefs

Fiesta Verano

The next event for the downtown is the Fiesta Verano – a great Latin music themed event that was cancelled last year three times due to rain. This year they hope to find some better luck and will hold the festival on Saturday, June 22, from 1-6 p.m.

They will have the Fiesta on Second Street and in collaboration with the Chelsea Cooperative.

Look for a cowboy them, Downtown Coordinator Mimi Graney said.

“We’re embracing a rodeo theme this year with pony rides and a bounce house for little ones,” said Graney. “A ‘bike rodeo,’ presented by the Chelsea Bike and Ped Committee and MassBike, is an obstacle course and games for all ages so bring your bike or trike. Over on the big lawn a mechanical bull will be bucking and kicking all riders for your merriment.”



Open Gym at Williams School﻿



Come in out of the summer heat and play your favorite sports at the Williams School gym, 180 Walnut Street, Chelsea — at no cost.

Adults & Teens: Open Volleyball: Mondays 6:30-8pm; Open Gym: Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 5:30-8:30pm and Saturdays 1-4:30pm and Family Open Gym: Saturdays 10:30-12pm

A signed parental waiver is required for those under age 18. You can get on line at recreation.chelseama.gov or pick one up at the Williams. Be sure to bring it with you! Sports equipment will be available.

Summer Reading Outdoors

Nothing better than summer time reading! The Chelsea Public Library is presenting several Storytime Programs in every Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the downtown this summer.

•Wed. July 3 on City Hall Lawn

Special Guest: Tom Ambrosino

•Wed. July 10 at Chelsea Square

(Winnisimmet Park) Special Guests: Rich

Cuthie from The Chelsea Chambers of

Commerce, and Chelsea Police

•Wed. July 17 at Bosson Park

Special Guest: Amy Gunzelmann from The

Harvard Museum of Natural History

•Wed. July 24 at Chelsea Square

Special Guests: Drumlin Farm Animals and Chelsea Police

•Wed. July 31 at Chelsea Square

•Wed. Aug 7 at Bosson Park (Grove St.)

In case of poor weather, the events will be held inside the library.

Immigrant Stories Film Screening

GreenRoots, Chelsea Collaborative and TND will host a screening of three shirt films about immigrant experiences on Thursday, June 20, at 6 p.m. in GreenRoots, Marginal Street.

The films are produced by Community Supported Film and Michael Sheridan and the time is called, ‘New Immigrant and Refugee Visions.’

MGH Bicycle Safety Day

The MGH Chelsea Health Center’s annual Bicycle Safety Day and Family Summer Fair will be on Saturday, June 22, from noon to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the health center, 151 Everett Ave.

There will be a free bicycle raffle for kids, and the Child Identification program will also be on hand.

Domino Night

Gather with friends old and new each week, weather permitting, on City Hall Plaza to play dominos. Or bring the game of your choice. The games start at 6 p.m. each Tuesday through Aug. 27.

Saturday Bike Read

The Chelsea Biking and Pedestrian Committee is sponsoring a community bike ride every Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. Meet in front of City Hall. The rides will continue through June 29.

Property Tax Deferral Program

Seniors 65 or older having trouble keeping up with real estate tax increases may wish to take advantage of the tax deferral program. This program allows seniors to defer taxes on their real estate, up to 50 percent of the fair market value of the property, provided they agree to repay the City upon death or re-sale of the property. The City has increased the income eligibility limits to this program and reduced the annual rate of interest on deferred taxes to 4 percent. Seniors who are interested should contact the Assessor’s Office at 617-466-4010.

Chelsea Hill Walks

The Chelsea Hill Community has updated its schedule and has new meeting times.

Chelsea Hills will now be meeting every first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Starbucks at the Mystic Mall.

As for their walks, they will have them every second Saturday at 10 a.m. and every fourth Wednesday at 6 p.m. Locations vary, so please check the Chelsea Hills Facebook page or subscribe to email list.

Chelsea Street Bridge App

For those seeking real time information about the Chelsea St. Bridge closures, Massport is operating a Twitter account which alerts drivers whenever the bridge is opening for shipping and closed to traffic. The Twitter account is @LoganToChelsea. This real time information supplements the new vehicular warnings systems now currently active on Broadway and Williams St.

Citizenship Classes

With support from the City, the Chelsea Collaborative will again be offering citizenship classes to Chelsea residents eligible to become a U.S. citizen. Classes include a free citizenship preparation course and application assistance. To learn more about the requirements for these classes and how to apply, please call the Chelsea Collaborative at 617-889-6080 —Monday- Thursday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Classes will be at the Chelsea Collaborative located at 318 Broadway.

Massport Noise Complaint Line

Residents who are being disturbed by airplane noise are encouraged to call the MassPort Noise Hotline 24 hours a day. The phone number is (617) 561-3333.

Senior Water and Sewer Discount

Chelsea senior citizens are reminded to sign up for the new Senior Discount for water and sewer charges. Any senior 65 or older who owns and occupies his/her own home may apply. The discount is 10% off the monthly bill.

Temple Emmanuel Yard Sale June 23

Temple Emmanuel will hold an outdoor yard sale on Sunday, June 23, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the Temple yard on Cary Avenue. There will be bargains, food booths, and fun.