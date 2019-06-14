Chelsea Gang Member Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking

A Chelsea man pleaded guilty last week in federal court in Boston to possession of cocaine base with intent to distribute.

Adres Perez, 26, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine base with intent to distribute and is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 10, 2019 before U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns. In December 2017, Perez was indicted along with Cesar Alicea, who was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The charging documents allege that both men were members of the East Side Money Gang.

On Oct. 31, 2017, police in Revere observed what they believed was a drug deal happening from a car. The officers stopped the car, which was driven by Perez – with Alicea in the passenger seat –removed Perez from the car, and pat-frisked him. At the same time, Alicea ran from the car and threw an item, which was recovered and determined to be a .25 caliber Raven Arms pistol. Police later recovered crack cocaine from the car and heroin on Perez.

Alicea previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced in January 2019 to 48 months in prison.

The charge of possession with intent to distribute provides for a sentence of no greater than 20 years in prison, a minimum of three years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of $1 million.