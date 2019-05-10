Chelsea School Committee to Choose Superintendent Tonight

The Chelsea School Committee is poised to offer a position to one of the three superintendent finalists tonight, May 9, at a special meeting that is expected to conclude the search process.

In formal terms, the Committee can only offer the position to their favored candidate. That candidate has to accept the offer, and then a contract has to be negotiated and ratified before the matter is completely official.

The three candidates include:

•Anthony Parker, Weston High School principal.

•Ligia Noriega-Murphy, assistant superintendent of secondary schools in Boston Public Schools.

•Almudena Abeyta, currently the assistant superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment for the Somerville Public Schools.

The three candidates have been through a whirlwind tour of the City over the last two weeks, engaging in community forums and School Committee interviews.

The final interview will take place on Thursday evening, with the Committee convening to make the decision afterward.