School Updates

Districtwide Art Show

The Chelsea Schools District-wide Art Show took place last weekend, with the opening reception on Thursday, April 25. Students from all the elementary schools, the middle schools and Chelsea High had their works on display. Here, some of the high school students pose in front of their artwork.

Early Learning Center (ELC)

•The ELC has completed its Pennies for Patients campaign, and they couldn’t be more grateful to entire school community for outstanding efforts. The top classrooms raised the most pennies which amounted to $3,100 throughout the whole school. To reward students for their generosity, the school will have a pizza party for the top three classrooms.

•Spring has sprung at the ELC. Students are enjoying learning how flowers grow and are planting their very own.

•Last week the ELC celebrated the week of The Young Child. Parents visited the classrooms and enjoyed doing and seeing activities the children take part in throughout the school day.

Berkowitz School

•April is Autism Awareness Month across the globe and at the Berkowitz School. Berkowitz students spent the month learning about Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) with a focus on understanding that everyone is different. Students learned that not everyone sees things in the same way, and each person handles each situation in a way unique to them. Students with ASD simply need friends that are patient, kind, and understanding. On Friday, students dressed in grade level colors for an optional donation of $1 and purchased Autism Awareness bracelets to raise enough money to fund a special field trip for our social communication program. They also celebrated what they learned at our monthly assembly. Students were also recognized for demonstrating our core values of respect, responsibility, empathy, and determination. Lastly, the school was treated to some outstanding “Berkowitz Spotlight” performances.

Hooks School

•Hooks School students worked hard to earn Hooks Hoots by being respectful, responsible, and cooperative. Students have the opportunity to exchange their Hoots for prizes in the school store. During Friday’s school assembly, a representative from each grade level added the grade’s exchanged Hoots into the school tank.

Kelly School

•It’s an all Seussical version of the Kelly School updates. The Kelly School make-up crew prepped the kids for the morning performance of Seussical last Friday. The show is a rollicking adventure celebrating the power of imagination and friendship and features many favorite Dr. Seuss characters in a large cast of Kelly School 4th and 5th graders, plus all the 2nd graders as chorus.

•A friend of Ms. Duffy’s came as a guest reader to Kelly School 2nd grade Caminos students. He read the Spanish version of Stone Soup while the other half of the class practiced a Readers Theatre version in English. Then they switched, exposing students to the same story in different ways.

Sokolowski School

•Students in Room 112 at the Sokolowski have been enjoying four healthy chicks that have hatched. The first graders named them Shimmer, Bowzer, Lebron James, and Lucky.

Chelsea High School

•On Wed., April 24, more than 50 juniors and seniors were inducted to the National Honor Society chapter at the CHS Auditorium. Students are voted in by a faculty council of teachers and must show The students also have been working with the city on a little free library initiative with the help of Science Lead Billy Decker, who has spent many hours helping them on this project. NHS officers ran the event and put in many hours. They include: Saira Carrerto, president; Vanesa Hernandez, vice president; Gitu Degefa, treasurer; Wuilfido Hernandez, finance; and Jhoselyn Tovar, secretary. It was great to see graduates from CHS there in the audience with many of the students’ parents. The highlight of the evening was the singing of National Anthem by Gitu Degefa and Leah Melito.

•Internship and School to Work Manager, Tania Baez, and Chelsea High School’s Career Coach from MassHire Metro North Workforce Development Board, Brian Nunez, put together a Job Fair on Thursday April 25. Employers ranged from fast food restaurants, retail and manual labor jobs, looking to hire students 16 and over. Students were prepared with resumes and job fair tips that they had received during the two resume workshops they attended weeks prior to the fair. In total 22 employers were present and more than 100 students participated in the job fair.