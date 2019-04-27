State Police, Transit Police Investigating Pedestrian Fatality at Onramp

An East Boston woman was killed on April 18 at the Everett Avenue onramp when an MBTA bus hit and killed her.

On April 18 at approximately 5:31 a.m., an MBTA bus struck a two pedestrians, causing fatal injuries to one of them, on Everett Avenue in Chelsea just prior to the onramp to Route 1 southbound/Tobin Bridge.

An East Boston woman was hit and killed at the Everett Avenue onramp by an MBTA bus on April 18. Police are investigating and the woman was in the crosswalk.

Police said the investigation indicates the deceased pedestrian, Mary Ellen Pettiglio, 60, of East Boston, and a female relative with whom she was walking, where in the crosswalk at the time they were struck. The surviving pedestrian was transported to Boston Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by State Police detectives, Transit Police, and the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office. The State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the State Police Crime Services Section are assisting in the investigation.