News Briefs

Free Ice Skating This Sunday



Ice skating is a great way to stay fit and meet new people. Come watch an ice show, drink hot cocoa, and skate the afternoon with family and friends. Ice skates rental is free for Chelsea residents. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Cronin Memorial Ice Skating Rink, 870 Revere Beach Parkway, Sunday, Feb. 24, 1:20-4:30 p.m.

Black History Month Calendar of Events

The Chelsea Black Community (CBC) kicked off Black History Month in Chelsea last week and has an ambitious schedule of events for the remainder of February.

•Thursday, Feb. 21 – Celebration of phenomenal women, noon. Maya Angelou, Poet and Civil Rights Hidden Figure. Chelsea Senior Center, Riley Way.

•Friday, Feb. 22 – Evening of Performing Arts, 6-8 p.m. Dance groups, singers, drumming, spoken work, fashion show. The brand new Clark Avenue Middle School, 8 Clark Ave.

•Saturday, Feb. 23 – STEM program, 11-12:30 p.m. Make ice cream, slime, super balls and more. Chelsea Public Library.

•Tuesday, Feb. 26 – New England Gospel Ensemble, 6-8 p.m. BHCC Charlestown Campus, A300 Auditorium.

•Thursday, Feb. 28 – Black History Month Celebration, 5-8 p.m. Williams Middle School. Honoring Chelsea Trailblazers and keynote speaker District Attorney Rachael Rollins. Dinner will be served.

Free Tax Prepartion at CAPIC



Despite the government shutdown, the Internal Revenue Service has confirmed that it will process tax returns beginning January 28 and provide refunds to taxpayers as scheduled.

•Official VITA Program start date is Jan. 28

•Drop-offs will be accepted starting Jan. 22

•Days of hours of operation: Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 2-8 p.m.

•No appointments are needed as we are a drop off service only.

•Facilitated Self-Assisted Returns (people who do their own returns with guidance/help from CAPIC staff) – Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-8 p.m. Please bring your prior year tax return.



What You Need to Bring:﻿

•Picture ID

•Social Security Cards for EVERYONE on your return.

•Proof of health insurance – 1095B, 1099HC & 1095A (if you have one)

•W-2’s, 1099’s for interest, dividends, and other income – if any.

•Annual rent paid for State Return.

•Annual amount paid for weekly or monthly T- passes (for State return)

•IF over age 65 – and you are a homeowner, please bring with you the annual amount paid for real estate taxes and annual amount paid for water bills (for State return).

Please contact Shelly Thimmer at 617-884-6130, ext. 116

Chelsea Hills Walks



The Chelsea Hill Community has updated its schedule and has new meeting times.

Chelsea Hills will now be meeting every first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Starbucks at the Mystic Mall. Next meeting will be in 2019.

As for their walks, they will have them every second Saturday at 10 a.m. and every fourth Wednesday at 6 p.m. Locations vary, so please check the Chelsea Hills Facebook page or subscribe to email list.

Chelsea Street Bridge App



For those seeking real time information about the Chelsea St. Bridge closures, Massport is operating a Twitter account which alerts drivers whenever the bridge is opening for shipping and closed to traffic. The Twitter account is @LoganToChelsea. This real time information supplements the new vehicular warnings systems now currently active on Broadway and Williams St.

Citizenship Classes



With support from the City, the Chelsea Collaborative will again be offering citizenship classes to Chelsea residents eligible to become a U.S. citizen. Classes include a free citizenship preparation course and application assistance. To learn more about the requirements for these classes and how to apply, please call the Chelsea Collaborative at 617-889-6080 —Monday- Thursday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Classes will be at the Chelsea Collaborative located at 318 Broadway.

Massport Noise Complaint Line

Residents who are being disturbed by airplane noise are encouraged to call the MassPort Noise Hotline 24 hours a day. The phone number is (617) 561-3333.

Senior Water and Sewer Discount

Chelsea senior citizens are reminded to sign up for the new Senior Discount for water and sewer charges. Any senior 65 or older who owns and occupies his/her own home may apply. The discount is 10% off the monthly bill.