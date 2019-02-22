Keeping It in the Family DiPietro Dentistry Boasts 65 Years of Family Dental Care

By Sue Ellen Woodcock

For 65 years, the DiPietro family has been offering general family dentistry to patients from Revere and around the area. Keeping the business strong today are three siblings.

Dr. William DiPietro DMD, Dr. Christopher DiPietro DMD (Tufts University School of Dental Medicine) and dental hygienist Gina DiPietro share their workspace and their enthusiasm for dentistry every day.

Their father Dr. Joseph DiPietro, who lived on Rumney Road, started the business in 1954 and built the office at 123 Revere St. in the 1970s. He retired at the end of 1993 and passed away in 2016.

“It’s been two generations of personal care and attention,” said Dr. Christopher DiPietro.

The practice uses an intra-oral camera so patients can see the work going on, and all the dental work done in high magnification, he added. They also use digital X-rays.

“We use the latest materials, metal free,” Dr. Christopher DiPietro said.

Dr. Rebecca Paccone, DMD, is also a member of the practice. Paccone is a graduate from University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine. The practice uses specialists for oral surgery. Most root canals are done in the office, but in a pinch a specialist can also be called in.

Many of the employees have worked for DiPietro for more than 10 years.

DiPietro Family Dental Care was awarded 2018 Best of the Best Award from Market Surveys of America.

“Our father had a lot of influence on us, we wanted to be like him,” Dr. Christopher DiPietro, adding that when they came to the office the biggest toy was the water spray.

As the siblings matured, they would assist their father with dental procedures, handing him instruments and gauze as needed.

All of this exposure to dentistry at a young age has stayed with all three through adulthood.

“Being exposed at an early age, we picked up on the dentistry,” said Dr. Christopher DiPietro. “That’s how we developed an interest. Today they find they can be working at opposite ends of the building and not see each other all day.”

“We get so busy with what we are doing,” he said, but they’ve allowed each other to have space.

They can also brag that they have some of their original patients from 1954.

“We have some who were single in 1954, who are now great grandparents,” he said. “We have a lot of generations of the same family. That’s pretty much how we have built our patient base.”