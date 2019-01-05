Cold Weather Safety Tips

When you are outside

Frostbite and hypothermia are possible so you need to protect yourself.

1. Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing.

2. Wear a hat. Try to stay dry and out of the wind.

3. Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold.

4. Mittens, snug at the wrist, are better than gloves.

Ice Safety.

1. There has only been a short period of ice making weather. Ice has not had a chance to thicken and firm up.

2. It is recommended you stay off the ice at this time.

To keep pipes from freezing on an outside wall:

1. Let hot and cold water trickle or drip at night from a faucet.

2. Open cabinet doors to allow more heat to get to un-insulated pipes under a sink or near an outer wall.

3. Make sure heat is left on and set no lower than 55 degrees.

4. If you plan to be away: (1) Have someone check your house daily to make sure the heat is still on to prevent freezing, or (2) drain and shut off the water system (except indoor sprinkler systems).

If Pipes Freeze:

1. Make sure you and your family knows how to shut off the water, in case pipes burst.

2. NEVER try to thaw a pipe with an open flame or torch. Use a hair dryer instead.

3. Always be careful of the potential for electric shock in and around standing water.

Carbon monoxide poisoning is a silent, deadly killer claiming about 1,000 lives each year in the United States.

1. Install a carbon monoxide detector.

2.NEVER run generators indoors.

3. Open a window slightly when using a kerosene heater and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

4. NEVER use a gas oven to heat your home.

5. If your heat goes out, you can keep warm indoors by closing off rooms you do not need, dressing in layers of lightweight clothing, and wearing a cap.

Wood-burning stoves, fireplaces and heaters:

1. Always keep a screen around an open flame.

2. NEVER use gasoline to start your fireplace.

3. NEVER burn charcoal indoors.

4. Do not close the damper when ashes are hot.

5. Use only safe sources of alternative heat such as a fireplace, small well-vented wood or coal stove or portable space heaters. Always follow manufacturer’s instructions.

For More information please see: http://www.nws.noaa.gov/om/winter/index.shtml and http://www.ready.gov/winter-weather