Corteo, One of the Best-Loved Cirque Du Soleil Productionsis Coming to Boston June 19 to 30

Corteo, the latest and most enchanting Cirque du Soleil’s arena production is now touring in North America. The show will visit Boston at the Agganis Arena from June 19 to 30, 2019 for a limited run of fifteen performances. This unique production, directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, first premiered in Montreal under the Big Top in April 2005.

Since then, the show has been a great success and has amazed 8 million people in 19 countries on four continents.

Advance tickets for Corteo are available now online to Cirque Club members. Cirque Club membership is free and benefits includes access to advance tickets, special offers and exclusive behind the scenes information. To join, go to www.cirqueclub.com.

Tickets are available at cirquedusoleil.com/corteo.

Corteo, which means cortege in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.

The clown pictures his own funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere, watched over by quietly caring angels. Juxtaposing the large with the small, the ridiculous with the tragic and the magic of perfection with the charm of imperfection, the show highlights the strength and fragility of the clown, as well as his wisdom and kindness, to illustrate the portion of humanity that is within each of us. The music turns lyrical and playful carrying Corteo through a timeless celebration in which illusion teases reality.

The concept and disposition of the stage bring the audience in a theatrical atmosphere like never seen before in Cirque du Soleil arena shows. The set curtains, inspired by the Eiffel Tower, and the central curtains, which were hand painted, give a grandiose feel to the stage. This sets the tone for the poetry of Corteo.

The cast of Corteo includes 51 acrobats, musicians, singers and actors from all around the world.

Ticket information

Show Schedule:

Wednesday, June 19, 2019 – 7:30 pm

Thursday, June 20, 2019 – 7:30 pm

Friday, June 21, 2019 – 7:30 pm

Saturday, June 22, 2019 – 3:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Sunday, June 23, 2019 – 1:00 pm & 5:00 pm

Tuesday, June 25, 2019 – 7:30 pm

Wednesday, June 26, 2019 – 7:30 pm

Thursday, June 27, 2019 – 7:30 pm

Friday, June 28, 2019 – 7:30 pm

Saturday, June 29, 2019 – 3:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Sunday, June 20, 2019 – 1:00 pm & 5:00 pm