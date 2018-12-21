Letter to the Editor

We are grateful

Dear Editor,

I am writing to express my gratitude to the community and the many individuals and businesses who have shown their support for our public charity, For Kids Only Afterschool (FKO).

Last month, on November 17, 2018, more than 350 individuals attended FKO’s 10th Annual Helping Families Fundraising Gala at the Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor. As FKO enters its 35th year, this exciting gala and auction has become a fun annual tradition where our community comes together to support children and families in accessing out-of-school time enrichment programs. This year’s event was a huge success, raising over $70,000 through event sponsorships, ticket sales, exciting live and silent auctions and raffle sales.

I wish to extend a very special thank you to our Diamond Sponsors, including the Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor, Massachusetts Port Authority, United Way of Mass Bay, a donation in memory of Arthur and Gloria Jean, and CBC Construction. I am also very grateful to House Speaker Robert DeLeo, Senator Sal DiDomenico, Chelsea City Manager Tom Ambrosino and Chelsea Deputy Superintendent Linda Breau for joining us to support this important cause.

We are grateful to all those who attended and contributed their time and resources to support the success of this event. Many supporters, community leaders, and friends came to the gala because they love, respect and care about our community. Others came because it is a way of giving back to a non-profit organization that played a major role in their life or that of a child they care about. And some joined us simply because – as a teacher, policymaker, city leader, healer or citizen – they understand the important role afterschool programs play in the life of a child. Thank you. We could not do this work without you!

All funds raised by the Helping Families Gala will be used exclusively to provide scholarships for youth to enroll in quality OST programming over the next year. Families in need of afterschool scholarship support can contact FKO at 978-740-KIDS.

With much appreciation,

Deborah Kneeland Keegan

Executive Director