Police Briefs 12-13-2018

LIQUOR STORE DRAMA

On Nov. 26, at approximately 7:23 p.m., while assigned to the Bellingham Square area on foot a CPD officer was dispatched to Heller’s Liquor Mart, 429 Broadway, for a report of a party harassing the store clerk. Upon arrival, the male party was still on scene, inside the store. The officer observed the male acting aggressively, verbally and physically, as if he was ready to fight someone. The CPD officer attempted to calm him down. At that point, the male took a fighting stance, bouncing back and forth. The subject then tried to strike the officer. The individual was eventually restrained after several officers arrived and took him into custody.

Jaime Abreu, 39, of Everett, was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assault and battery.

BACK AND FORTH

On Nov. 30, at 1:59 a.m., officers were dispatched to 59 Central Ave. for a report of a 9-1-1 hang-up call made by a female. Officers later spotted the female acting irrationally exiting, and then entering, a motor vehicle. The female party was asked multiple times to provide her license and registration because she was in control of a motor vehicle on a public way. Based on the female’s party’s actions, Officers believed alcohol or drugs impaired her. The woman continued to refuse to answer or follow the officer’s instructions. At that point, she was placed under arrest. During the arrest, she continued to struggle with the officers and resist. She eventually was taken to the station to be processed.

Jill Ferreira, 47, of Cambridge, was charged with intimidating a witness, being a motor vehicle operator refusing to identify, and resisting arrest.

Police Log

Monday, 11/26

Jaime Abreu, 39, 130 Bow St., Everett, was arrested for assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assault and battery.

Wednesday, 11/28

Doroteo Perez, 57, 116 Shurtleff St., Chelsea, was arrested for ordinance violation, dangerous weapons and trespassing.

Friday, 11/30

Jill Ferreira, 47, 341 Broadway, Cambridge, was arrested for witness intimidation, motor vehicle operator refusing to identify self and resisting arrest.

Ralph Ovide, 26, 25 Carmel St., Chelsea, was arrested on a warrant and shoplifting.

Saturday, 12/1

Anita Chamizo, 37, 855 Broadway, Chelsea, was arrested for violating Harassment prevention order.

Sunday, 12/2

Ramon Pagan, 57, 126 Maverick St., Chelsea, was arrested for trespassing.

Christian Ramos, 23, 182 Parish St., East Boston, was arrested for operating motor vehicle with suspended license, warrant and speeding.