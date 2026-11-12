Mass General funds earmarked for Chelsea

City Manager Fidel Maltez is requesting that the city council formally accept $500,000 in Community Health Impact Funds from Mass General Hospital, as part of its Determination of Need (DoN) process through Mass General Brigham.

At its meeting last week, the council sent the request to its ways and means subcommittee.

“These funds are an important investment in the health, well-being, and economic stability of our Chelsea residents,” Maltez stated. “The funding will support critical community service needs, expand access to essential resources, and strengthen partnerships between the City and local community-based organizations to address the challenges facing our residents. The funds will be used to improve access to healthy and affordable food, expand workforce development and living-wage employment opportunities for young adults, strengthening job placement services, and supporting the economic mobility of survivors of domestic violence.”

Maltez said that in close partnership with the city’s trusted community partners, these efforts will address underlying barriers to health and economic opportunity while helping residents build healthier, more stable futures.

“The $500,000 award is expected to be distributed over three years, beginning with an initial installment of $250,000 in 2026, followed by two additional installments of $125,000 in 2027 and 2028, subject to the terms of the agreement and applicable reporting requirements,” Maltez stated. “The City will ensure that the funds are spent responsibly, in accordance with the grant agreement, and for the benefit of our entire community.”

The city manager thanked Mass General Brigham for their partnership and commitment to advancing health equity and supporting the communities they serve.

“This funding is an opportunity to strengthen essential services, expand access to opportunity, and improve the quality of life for our residents,” Maltez stated. “I respectfully request that the City Council authorize the City of Chelsea to accept the $500,000 award and take any necessary action to facilitate the receipt and administration of these funds.”

In the proposed memorandum of understanding between the city and Mass General Brigham, MGB Director of Community Health Tracy Sylven stated that the targeted strategy enables timely action and reduces unnecessary administrative burden on community-based organizations that in many cases need the time and staff capacity to address urgent frontline work.

“A non-competitive approach also allows resources to reach the field more quickly while ensuring that funding is directed to organizations already positioned to respond to immediate harm, protect communities, and advance longer-term solutions,” the MOU stated.