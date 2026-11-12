Chelsea Public Library hosts Chelsea Reads Family Literacy Day Celebration
The Chelsea Public Library hosted its 21st Annual Chelsea Reads Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 7
Hundreds of Chelsea children and families enjoyed the celebration of reading and education.
City Manager Fidel Maltez was one of the celebrity readers at the event.
The guests enjoyed face-painting, balloon artistic creations, games, arts and crafts, and refreshments. Each participant also received free books inside a specially designed bag.