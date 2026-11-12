Chelsea Public Library hosts Chelsea Reads Family Literacy Day Celebration

The Chelsea Public Library hosted its 21st Annual Chelsea Reads Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 7

Hundreds of Chelsea children and families enjoyed the celebration of reading and education.

City Manager Fidel Maltez was one of the celebrity readers at the event.

The guests enjoyed face-painting, balloon artistic creations, games, arts and crafts, and refreshments. Each participant also received free books inside a specially designed bag.

City Manager Fidel Maltez join leaders of the Chelsea Public Library and children at the Chelsea Reads Celebration. From Librarians Nicholas J. Minadakis to Robert Collins to Lisa Mucciarone, the CPL remains a local treasure that has positively impacted generations of Chelsea residents.

Pictured at the Chelsea Reads Celebration at the Chelsea Public Library are, from left, Trustee Ashley Kwiatkowski, Librarian Lisa Mucciarone, Trustee Sladana Zivkovic Vukovic, City Councilor Lisa Santagate, Children’s Librarian Emma Heuchert, Trustee Monica Orellana, Trustee Kristina Byrnes, and Trustee Alex Christmas.

Pictured at the Chelsea Reads Celebration are City Councilor Lisa Santagate, Kristina Byrne, Marnie MacAlpine, and Camila Ferre of MGB.

There were plenty of fun, interactive activities at the Chelsea Reads Celebration.

Professional artist Max Corona and his daughter, Toni May Corona, enjoy arts and crafts at the Chelsea Reads Celebration.

Pictured at the Orlando’s Fully Baked cupcakes table are Alex Christmas, John Brynes, and Marnie MacAlpine.