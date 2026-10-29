CHS girls soccer

qualifies for state tourney, to compete for the first GB Cup

The Chelsea High girls soccer achieved a milestone this past week, qualifying for the post-season MIAA state tournament thanks to a hard-fought 2-2 tie at Greater Boston League foe Lynn Classical last Tuesday.

The deadlock assured the Lady Red Devils of the .500 record needed to punch their ticket for a Journey to the Tourney.

Chelsea opened the scoring in the 20th minute when Kim Contreras found the back of the Lady Ram net following an assist from Genesis Monteagudo. The connection between the two players gave the Lady Red Devils an early advantage and set the tone for a competitive matchup.

Lynn Classical responded with an impressive goal when a Lady Ram unleashed a powerful shot from approximately 25 yards out, sending the ball into the top corner of the net to bring the game level.

The match remained competitive into the second half. With approximately 10 minutes remaining, Evelyn Meza sent a cross into the penalty area that struck a Lynn Classical defender’s hand, earning Chelsea a penalty kick. Captain Katherine Benitez stepped up and calmly converted the PK from the spot, putting the Lady Red Devils ahead 2–1 with the clock winding down.

Chelsea appeared poised to secure the victory, but the game took another turn in the final minutes. With approximately two minutes remaining, a foul by a Chelsea defender inside the penalty area resulted in a PK for the Lady Rams. The home team converted the opportunity, tying the game at 2–2, which remained the final score.

Although the Lady Red Devils would have preferred to leave with a victory, the tie was an important result. Chelsea earned the point it needed to qualify for the state tournament, marking a significant achievement for the team.

“This accomplishment reflects the players’ hard work and perseverance throughout the season,” said CHS head coach Randy Grajal. “However, the team knows that qualifying is only the beginning and there is still plenty of work ahead.”

Three days later Lady Red Devils traveled to Roxbury to face O’Bryant High, falling 1–0 in a hard-fought matchup.

Chelsea put forth a determined effort throughout the game, but much of the match was spent defending against a strong O’Bryant attack. O’Bryant, which entered the contest with a 9-3-2 record, demonstrated excellent passing and ball movement, creating several opportunities and putting pressure on the Lady Red Devils’ defense. The Lady Tigers ultimately capitalized on one of those opportunities in the first half, scoring the only goal of the game.

“Despite the challenge, we continued to work hard and compete until the final whistle,” said Grajal. “The team battled defensively and tried to find opportunities to get forward, but we were unable to break through O’Bryant’s defense and find an equalizer.

“Although the result was disappointing, we showed determination against a well-organized opponent,” Grajal continued. “Games like this provide valuable experience and highlight areas where the team can continue to improve, particularly in creating scoring opportunities while under pressure.”

Grajal and his crew were scheduled to compete for the first-ever GBL Cup this week. The Lady Red Devils, the third seed in the championship bracket, were set to face second-seed Madford yesterday (Tuesday). They will then meet either Someville or Malden (the #1 and #4 seeds) in either the championship or consolation match today (Thursday).

The GBL Cup is a new innovation this year. The regular-season standings and championship are based on one just one meeting among the GBL schools, rather than the two games with each school that had been the norm until this year. The top four teams in the standings meet for the GBL Cup, with the lower four playing in a separate consolation bracket.

Chelsea, which stands at 7-4-4 on the season (3-2-2 in the GBL), will wrap up its regular season with a contest against non-league opponent Northeast Regional tomorrow (Friday). The Lady Red Devils then will await word of their seeding and first-round opponent in the Division 2 state tournament.

CHS boys soccer

competes for GBLCup, ready for state tourney

The Chelsea High boys soccer team was set to compete for the first-ever Greater Boston League Cup this week. Coach Mick Milutinovic’s Red Devils, who finished in second place in the GBL this season with a 6-1 record behind undefeated Revere, were scheduled to meet third-place Somerville this past Tuesday and then meet either Revere or Everett (the fourth-place team) in either the championship or consolation round today (Thursday).

The GBL Cup is a new addition to the GBL this season. The league’s athletic directors voted to have all of the GBL schools meet only once during the season (instead of twice), but added the GBL Cup tournament for the top four teams. The lower four teams also will meet in a separate bracket in the same preliminary-final format.

The Red Devils split their two contests this past week, defeating GBL rival Lynn Classical 2-0, but dropping a 2-1 decision to non-league foe Brighton.

In the match with Classical, Ryan Orellana provided the offense for the Red Devils, scoring a brace (two goals). The first came in the first half when Ryan headed a ball into the back of the Ram net off a corner kick from Angel Umanzor. His second goal came after the intermission when Zakaria Loutfi controlled the ball inside the box from a cross and laid it off to Orellana.

In the contest with Brighton, an unlucky ball that bounced over the head of Chelsea keeper Michael Pomar gave Brighton the lead in the first half. A Bengal player made it 2-0 with a 1-on-1 goal against Pomar.

However, the Red Devils refused to quit and fought valiantly to bring the match back to level. CHS captain Jorge Perez scored to cut the deficit to 2-1, but that would prove to be as close as Chelsea would get.

“We made some adjustments and the boys really fought for it,” said CHS assistant coach William Estrada. “It is the most passion I’ve seen from the boys all season, and even though it was not the result we wanted, I’m hoping we can bring this same energy to the GBL and state tournaments.”

The loss snapped an eight-game unbeaten streak for Chelsea, a skein that featured an amazing seven shutouts. After the GBL Cup, the Red Devils, who stand at 7-4-5 on the season and are ranked 25th in the MIAA Division 2 power ratings, will be awaiting word of their final seeding and opening-round opponent in the MIAA D-2 state tournament.

Boys cross country wins again to finish

5-2 in dual-meets

The Chelsea High boys cross country team concluded an outstanding dual-meet season with a 15-50 triumph at Lynn English last Wednesday.

The Red Devils took the top eight spots, led by Xavier Guzman in first place, followed by Zakaria Moubtassim, Carlos Perez, Jadiel Robles, and Jeffriso Mercado to round out the top five scoring placements.

On the girls’ side, Hazel Hatleberg took first-place honors to post another victory over her opponents.

Coach Cesar Hernandez and his crew, who finished with an outstanding 5-2 record vs. their seven Greater Boston League rivals, were scheduled to compete in the annual GBL Championship Meet yesterday (Wednesday) at Torbert Macdonald Park in Medford.

CHS football team plays at Minuteman

The Chelsea High football team will be seeking its first win of the season when the Red Devils travel to Minuteman Regional in Lexington this evening (Thursday). The opening kickoff is set for 6:00.