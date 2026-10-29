Bruins’ Strong Start And Bergeron To Hall

Boston’s meeting last Tuesday had the top two NHL teams facing off against each other – Carolina Hurricanes (9-2-2=20) had played one more game than the Bruins (9-2-1=19), and were one point ahead in the standings. This was the norm in the tight Eastern Conference after 13 games. Tonight (Thursday, 8:00pm), Boston remains on the road, to be hosted by the St. Louis Blues. The Bruins will return to TD Garden ice for a Saturday matinee (1:00pm) with the Chicago Blackhawks and their newly minted 21-year-old captain Connor Bedard. Next up, the Vegas Golden Knights will visit TD Garden to take on the locals on Monday at 7:00pm. The Bruins will enjoy a two-day layoff before heading back on the road as they provide the competition for the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday (7:00pm).

With the Bruins jumping off to a strong start for the 2026-27 season, the showing of the team’s youth has certainly been encouraging. Coming into Tuesday’s game with the Hurricanes, and a dozen games into the regular season, the top five youngest players had impressive goals scored numbers – James Hagens (19 years old/4 goals); Matthew Poitras (22/4); Fraser Minten (22/5); Marat Khusnutdinov (24/3); and JJ Peterka (24/4). Totals show that of the 48 goals scored by Boston, the youngsters had figured in 20 of them. The Bruins recently rewarded Khusnutdinov with three-year extension that will earn the young man $3.95 million each year, running through the 2029-30 season. Adding to the list of pleasant surprises, Bruins’ backup goaltender to Jeremy Swayman, Michael DiPietro has been truly effective, as he has thus far posted a 2-1-0 record – sporting a 1.69 goals-against-average, a .941 save percentage, and one shutout.

Bergeron Hockey Hall of Fame Honoree

In just a dozen days (November 9th) Patrice Bergeron will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in the 2026 Player Category. “This honor is the pinnacle of my career and represents the coaches and players that I went to battle with,” said Bergeron. “It’s a surreal honor and I’m thankful that hockey has given so much to me and my family.” In less than a month later, on Tuesday, December 1st, Bergeron’s number 37 will be retired, and raised to the rafters prior to the Bruins home game against the Colorado Avalanche. Joining Bergeron in the Player Category will be Massachusetts native Keith Tkachuk who played his minor hockey in Massachusetts before joining Boston University for the 1990-91 season. In 1996-97 Keith became the first U.S. born player to lead the NHL in goals with 52. “I was blessed to play in the greatest sports league in the world,” said Tkachuk. “Through good times and bad times, it was always the best experience imaginable.”