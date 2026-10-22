Library study to look at accessibility issues

The Chelsea Public Library is beginning a needs assessment that aims to build an inclusive environment for all its patrons.

City Manager Fidel Maltez sent a letter to the city council this week responding to a council order requesting that he partner with the Chelsea Public Library and relevant departments to incorporate a thorough evaluation of accessibility, navigation, physical space, and technology within its upcoming needs’ assessment.

“The core goal is to build an inclusive environment that eliminates barriers for residents with disabilities, parents, caregivers, and families with young children,” Maltez stated. “I am pleased to report that the library has engaged a dedicated consultant team to guide this evaluation. The assessment is explicitly structured around multiphase stakeholder engagement, physical reviews, and program tracking designed to fulfill all parameters of the Council Order.”

The first phase of the assessment, which is ongoing, will establish

an operational baseline by auditing existing city and library metrics, organizing internal staff workflows, and designing the specialized assessment tools. The community outreach and engagement will take place through November and include executing broad public outreach via digital channels, field surveys at municipal sites, focus groups, and bilingual community forums to capture the voices of caregivers and residents with disabilities, according to the city manager.

The third phase of the assessment, scheduled to take place in November, will include synthesizing all gathered feedback while simultaneously carrying out physical site observations, programmatic technology audits, and long-term visioning exercises. The final phase, strategy and reporting, will take place in December and include compiling a final strategic roadmap and presenting the conclusive findings to the Library Trustees and city leadership.

The structure of this project plan directly mirrors the requests outlined in city council order, Maltez said, including inclusivity for caregivers and families

“Phase II targets schools, community agencies, and youth centers to ensure parents, children, and caregivers directly shape the data collection,” Maltez stated.

The integration of two bilingual community forums ensures that language barriers do not exclude marginalized groups from contributing, he added. The space observation sweeps scheduled in Phase III will dissect the library’s physical layout, looking closely at ADA compliance, stroller navigation, clear signage, and structural impediments.

Phase III will also evaluate existing operations, digital resources, and hardware setups to build accommodating, modern interfaces for all patrons.

“We look forward to delivering a final, holistic accessibility and programming roadmap to the Library Trustees and City Council this December,” Maltez said.