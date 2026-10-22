Chelsea ZBA hears new proposal for former Russo Tux site

Developers behind a proposed residential project at the former Russo Tux and Limo property on Revere Beach Parkway in Chelsea were back before the Zoning Board of Appeals last week.

Project attorney Anthony Rossi presented a scaled down version of a proposal that was before the city’s land use boards earlier this spring and summer.

The original proposal called for 67 rental units in a six-story building at 320 Revere Beach Parkway.

Rossi said that after listening to abutters, the developer filed a new application for a five-story building with 60 one-bedroom units. In addition, the new proposal includes increased landscaping as well as a dedicated management office and a separate trash room within the building.

“We created trash pickup inside the building because some neighbors are concerned with how the trash is going to be picked up and how it is going to affect them, so we have a separate entrance for trash pickup inside the building,” said Rossi.

The building units along Revere Beach Parkway will also be more stepped back than originally proposed, giving room for balconies and more greenspace as part of the project, Rossi said.

In addition, Rossi said developers were working with the city to create more off-street parking near the building that could be used by residents in the neighborhood and nearby businesses.

The building itself would have 18 parking spaces, making residents ineligible for the city’s on-street parking program.

The height of the building was lowered from 68 feet to just under 55 feet, Rossi said.

There will also be an affordable housing component to the project, which Rossi said will be determined after speaking to city officials about the new inclusionary zoning ordinance.

“We wanted to make sure the neighbors, especially the people around, were happy with the project,” said Rossi.

However, one abutter from Adams Street sent a letter to the ZBA expressing her continued concerns about the project.

“My building and parking lot across the street is the largest abutter, and we are greatly impacted by this development,” said JoAnn Woodland of Adams House, LLC at 2 Adams St.

Woodland stated that the parking was insufficient for a development of the proposed size and that it will also generate increased traffic along a street that is already heavily utilized and narrow.

“In addition, the height and overall scale of the building is out of character with the surrounding neighborhood,” stated Woodland. “The proposed structure is substantially larger and taller than nearby homes and buildings, which will alter the visual character of the area and create concerns related to density, privacy, light obstruction, and neighborhood compatibility.”

The 320 Revere Beach Parkway project is scheduled to go before the planning board on Oct. 27 for a recommendation before coming back to the ZBA on Nov. 10 for a potential vote on a special permit and zoning variances.

In other business, the ZBA heard a proposal for and opened the public hearing on a proposed 15-unit apartment development at 139 to 143 Essex St. The applicant is looking to build three floors above an existing three bay garage space at the address.

Property owner Philip Raccuia said the project will create needed housing for the city on an underutilized parcel.

“We originally proposed this back in 2019, not to this board, but we had received input from our councilors and other people in our neighborhood, and everyone was very interested in it, but at the time, there wasn’t really a transit-oriented district,” said Raccuia.

Raccuia noted that Councilor-at-Large Leo Robinson helped create a transit-oriented district in the area, which he said his proposed development would be a part of near the Silver Line and other bus stops in Chelsea.

However, at last week’s public hearing, District 6 Councilor Giovanni Recupero, who lives in the area, said he was against the development of the proposed scale as that introduced by Raccuia.

Recupero said he and other neighbors might support a smaller development on the parcel with one or two multi-family homes, but that he couldn’t support a 15-unit project. Both Recupero and ZBA member Hugo Perdomo also raised questions about the size and location of the parking spaces proposed for the units.

The Essex Street project will also be before the planning board on Oct. 27 before coming back to the ZBA in November.

In other business, the ZBA continued the public hearing on a proposed WalMart grocery distribution center at 121 Webster Ave. until its November meeting.

Permitting and Land Use Director Will Cecio noted that WalMart is scheduled to hold a community input meeting at the Chelsea Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. before coming back before the ZBA.