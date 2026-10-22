Bruins savor successful road trip

A successful four-game road trip produced wins for Boston in the first three games, with wins over San Jose, Anaheim, and Los Angeles. Those victories allowed the Bruins to extend their win streak to five games, before making their final stop in Dallas (Tuesday), to face the Stars. The locals return home for a brief two-game homestand tonight (Thursday, 7:00pm), to host the Nashville Predators, followed by a Saturday matinee at 1:00pm as the Bruins will take on Macklin Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks.

Nikita Zadorov was expected back in the lineup for Tuesday’s game with Dallas, following his benching for the Kings game on Saturday by Bruins coach Marco Sturm. The surprise move was a result of Zadorov being assessed a four-minute double minor penalty for elbowing and roughing Anaheim’s Frank Vatrano. Sturm’s decision came after Zadorov had added those four minutes to his already hefty team leading penalty minutes.

Save the date for more hockey action off-the-ice at the Garden: The Sports Museum will be hosting their annual fundraiser – The 25th version of The Tradition on Thursday, November 19th at TD Garden. Honorees from the Bruins will include Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman. In addition, this year’s fundraiser will include three honorees from Boston’s Fleet of the Professional Women’s Hockey League: Defensemen Megan Keller and Haley Winn, and Goaltender Aerin Frankel. Representing the New England Patriots: Andre Tippett; the Celtics: Dana Barros; Northeastern/UConn Basketball Coach: Jim Calhoun. Presenters to be announced shortly, for ticket information: sportsmuseum.org, or call 617-480-4257.