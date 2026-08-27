The Chelsea Public Schools welcomed thousands of students and families on

Wednesday, August 19, for the school district’s annual Back to School Celebration at the Williams School.

Attendees lined up outside the Williams hours before the event started in excitement for the start of the new school year. Students and families were greeted by warm smiles and cheers from teachers, staff and school leaders from every school in the district. At their respective tables, schools had school supplies and backpacks available for students to have for the upcoming school year. Schools also had important information for families including classroom assignments to help prepare families for the start of the year.

“I am excited to welcome our students, staff, and families back for another school year. There is mnsomething special about the energy that comes with the start of school—the excitement of seeing familiar faces, welcoming new ones, and knowing that we have an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of all our students,” said Chelsea Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Almi G. Abeyta.

In addition to the excitement provided by the schools, Walnut Street next to the Williams School was closed for the afternoon so over 30 community partners could provide important community resources to students and families. Games and activities for youth at the event were provided by both CPS and the City of Chelsea’s Recreation Department. CPS’ mascots were present as well, playing and taking pictures with kids to get them excited about returning to school.

Chelsea Public Schools extended a heartfelt thank you to all of the community partners who attended as well as to its Family Liaison team who work diligently every year to plan and execute the event.

The first day for students in 1st-12th grade was Wednesday, August 26. Students in Pre-K and Kindergarten at the John Silber Early Learning Center will have their first day of school on Monday, August 31.