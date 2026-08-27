Chelsea Fire Department rescues two construction workers from elevated lift

The Chelsea Fire Department successfully conducted a technical rescue on Monday, Auguste 24, after two construction workers became stranded in an elevated lift at 100 Heard St.

At approximately 12:21 PM, the fire department was dispatched to the area of 100 Heard St, on the Sixth St. side of the building, for an elevated lift that lost hydraulic power with two workers stuck near the fourth floor.

On arrival, Ladder 1 positioned in the parking lot on the Sixth St side of the building but was unable to reach the workers with their aerial ladder. The lift was secured and shut down to prevent further movement while crews ascended to the fourth floor.

It was determined that the safest method to rescue the trapped workers was to remove two windows from a fourth floor apartment, then try to lower a ladder into the lift. Each worker was secured with a safety tether rope before assisting them out of the lift and into the building.

“This incident demonstrated the importance of having highly trained members on our department who specialize in technical rescue,” said Fire Chief John Quatieri. “The coordinated efforts of the responding companies allowed both workers to be safely removed without injury.”