News Briefs 8/20/26

3rd annual 5K Chelsea Road Race set for September 5

The 3rd Annual Chelsea 5K Road Race is set for Saturday, September 5, at 9:00 AM. New this year is a wheelchair division for both female and male participants.

The course will follow the same route as in previous years, starting at the rear of the Williams School on Arlington St., turning right onto Sixth St., proceeding up to Washington Ave., and then into Bellingham Sq., from where the runners will proceed down Broadway, framed by the iconic Tobin Bridge. The course turns right onto Second Street and then makes a left to head to Admiral’s Hill, eventually passing under the Tobin to lower Broadway, from where runners will retrace their route back to the Williams School.

The first 500 registered participants will receive an official race T-shirt as part of their race-day experience. All finishers will be awarded a commemorative medal.

The entry fee is $25,00, with the fee for the first six wheelchair registrations waived using promo code: CHELSEAUNITED2026. On-line registration is available on raceroster.com.

Runners can pick up their race bibs on race day in the Williams School playground starting at 7:45. Bibs also can be picked up ahead of time at the Arlington Street entrance of the William school during the following schedule: Wednesday, September 2, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.; Thursday, September 3, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.; and Friday, September 4, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The Chelsea Road Race is organized and managed by the City of Chelsea Department of Recreation & Cultural Affairs. This program is funded in part by the Chelsea Community Fund and a grant from the Chelsea Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.

The race has been a huge success for the past two years, drawing a large number of competitors and spectators, and once again is expected to be a festive event for participants of all ages and abilities.

Chelsea Fire Department Announces 2026 Municipal Firefighter Exam

Chelsea Fire Chief John Quatieri is encouraging residents interested in a career with the Chelsea Fire Department to take the upcoming 2026 Municipal Firefighter Exam.

The exam will be held on October 2, 2026, and the deadline to submit an application is August 31, 2026. Interested candidates are encouraged to carefully review the official examination announcement for complete eligibility requirements, application instructions, and other important information.

“Becoming a firefighter is a great way to serve your community,” said Fire Chief John Quatieri. “The Chelsea Fire Department is looking for individuals who are committed to making a difference.”

A career with the Fire Department offers the opportunity to serve a diverse community while working alongside dedicated firefighters and officers in a challenging and rewarding profession.

For additional information and official examination requirements, please visit the City of Chelsea website or the Massachusetts Civil Service website www.mass.gov/info-details/2026-municipal-firefighter-examination.

Chelsea Residents, Meet Your New Energy Advocate: Adriano Bracero Jimenez

The Department of Housing & Community Development is pleased to announce Adriano Bracero Jimenez has been named the City’s new Energy Advocate, a role dedicated to connecting residents to energy-related resources and community organizations. Bracero Jimenez, who is trilingual—fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese—and has previously worked with the Chelsea residents, is eager to begin working directly with Chelsea’s community members in his new role.

“As Energy Advocate, I’m excited to provide residents with the information, guidance, and connections they need to make informed decisions based on their unique energy needs and goals,” said Bracero Jimenez. “The Chelsea community can rely on me as a trusted resource and advocate.”

Bracero Jimenez can help residents who are looking to lower their utility bills, make their home more energy efficient, learn about rebates, and connect with organizations that can help accomplish these tasks.

Bracero Jimenez previously worked as a community outreach ambassador for the non-profit organization All In Energy where he helped income-eligible residents one-on-one by helping them access discounted utility rates.

To work with Bracero Jimenez, please contact him directly at [email protected] or call 617-466-4185.