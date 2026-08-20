Chelsea Charter Review Committee seeking community input

The Chelsea City Council’s Charter Review Committee has announced it is seeking input from community members as it conducts its review over the next 6 months. All residents are welcome to recommend changes through a Google Form available at www.chelseama.gov/charter-review.

The Committee accepts proposals on an ongoing basis, but each section of the charter has a recommended (not required) submission deadline, listed below. Submitting by the deadline helps ensure your input is considered before the Committee reviews that section.

All meetings are open to the public and subject to the Massachusetts Open Meeting Law.

Meeting Schedule

2026

• Monday, August 31

• Tuesday, September 22

• Monday, September 28 (tentative)

• Monday, October 26

• Monday, November 9

• Monday, November 30

• Tuesday, December 15

• Monday, December 21

2027

• Tuesday, January 5

• Monday, January 11

Review Order & Recommended Submission Deadlines

• Parts 1, 9, 10 (Incorporation, General Provisions) — Submission Deadline: Ongoing

• Part 4 (City Manager/Executive) — Submission Deadline: September 11

• Part 2 (City Council/Legislative) — Submission Deadline: October 14

• Part 3 (School Committee) — Submission Deadline: October 21

• Part 5 (Budgets and Finances) — Submission Deadline: November 1

• Part 6 (Board and Commissions) — Submission Deadline: November 15

• Part 7 (Elections) — Submission Deadline: November 15

• Part 8 (Citizen Participation Mechanisms) — Submission Deadline: November 15

With questions, contact Chelsea City Council President Roberto Jiménez-Rivera at [email protected].