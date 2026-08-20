New England Patriots invite Chelsea students, CHS football and CPD’s Build the Base team to attend 2026 preseason game

The New England Patriots invited 100 Chelsea community members including Chelsea Public Schools students, Chelsea High School football players and members of the Chelsea Police Department’s Build the Base program to attend the Patriots’ preseason opener last Thursday at Gillette Stadium, extending a gracious opportunity for Chelsea youth and community members to see the defending AFC Champions in action.

The invitation came after 25 Chelsea High School football student-athletes, accompanied by CHS Football Coach David Roque and Chelsea High School School Resource Officer (SRO) Damian Strait, attended Patriots practice on Saturday, August 1. Strait is the founder of the Build the Base program, an initiative focused on creating positive opportunities for youth through strength and conditioning and physical fitness. The opportunity to attend practice arose from Strait’s work with youth in the community.

“We are incredibly grateful to the New England Patriots for providing this special opportunity for our Chelsea students and community. Experiences like this create memories that our students will carry with them for years to come,” said CPS Superintendent Dr. Almi G. Abeyta. “Thank you to Officer Damian Strait, Coach David Roque and all of our partners for continuing to open doors and create meaningful opportunities for Chelsea’s young people.”

“The City of Chelsea couldn’t be more proud to partner with our Public Schools, Police Department, and New England Patriots to give our students this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez. “Chelsea youth need opportunities, especially ones that take them beyond Chelsea, and for that, we are grateful to the Patriots for continuing to do just that.”

“The Chelsea Police Department is incredibly proud of our ‘Build the Base’ program and the strong partnership we share with the Chelsea Public Schools. Providing our students and the CHS football team with the opportunity to attend the Patriots game is a wonderful testament to this collaboration. Our officers are dedicated to supporting and mentoring these young people, and we are thrilled to see them recognized with such an exciting experience,” Chelsea Police Department Chief Keith E. Houghton added.

Strait, with support from the Chelsea Police Department, Chelsea Public Schools and community partners, organized two Build the Base Youth Camps for students during February and April school vacation weeks focused on strength, conditioning and discipline for high school students. The work has continued this summer as Strait and Build the Base have worked with Roque on strength and conditioning programs to prepare the Red Devils for the upcoming football season.

Training Camp for the football team began in August. Chelsea’s first game of the 2026 season is on September 11 at Lowell Catholic at 7:00 p.m. The team’s home opener is on September 25 at 6:00 p.m against Hamilton-Wenham at CHS.