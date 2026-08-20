Chelsea Cultural Council announces 2027 funding applications open September 1

The Chelsea Cultural Council (CCC) has announced applications for funding through its 2027 Local Cultural Council (LCC) Grant Program will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, via the Massachusetts Cultural Council’s SimpleServ application portal available at www.massculturalcouncil.org/communities/local-cultural-council-program/

The CCC encourages organizations and individuals planning cultural, educational, and artistic activities that enrich the lives of Chelsea residents in 2027 to apply. The deadline to submit an application is 11:59 p.m. on October 15.

To support new applications as well as returning applicants, the CCC will host two information sessions: a virtual session on Tuesday, September 8, at 6 p.m., via Zoom, with the Zoom link for the session available at www.chelseama.gov/ccc; and an in-person session on Tuesday, September 22, at 6 p.m. in the Chelsea Public Library basement auditorium at 569 Broadway.

Every year, the LCC Grant Program funds a variety of Chelsea projects ranging from community events to educational programs that celebrate the city’s diverse cultural heritage.

In 2026, the program provided nearly $40,000 in grants to support a wide range of community activities such as astronomy nights; the upcoming Mary O’Malley Kite Festival set to take place Saturday, September 25, from 12 to 3 PM; the upcoming Chelsea’s annual Día de los Muertos/Day of the Dead Ofrenda/Altar open to the public from Saturday, October 31, through Sunday, November 1; and several others.

The Chelsea Cultural Council (CCC) is a volunteer board supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council. Council members encourage culture and diversity in the City of Chelsea by funding projects in the arts, humanities, and sciences including exhibits, lectures, concerts, festivals, performances, classes, and school field trips. The CCC places an emphasis on locally-based artists and programs that have the greatest impact on the Chelsea community.

Members of the Council are volunteers appointed by the City Manager for up to two consecutive three-year terms. They consist of artists, arts administrators, and other community members interested in local public arts and cultural programming.

For more information visit www.chelseama.gov/ccc, and with questions, please contact [email protected].