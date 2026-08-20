Mystic River Watershed Association and City of Everett unveil new mural at Florence Street Park

Officials from the Mystic River Watershed Association (MyRWA) and the City of Everett are pleased to announce the unveiling of a new mural at Florence Street Park (Big Flo). The mural was created by MyRWA’s artist-in-residence, Andres “NXN” Duarte, and features native animal characters playing sports with patterns that represent the local environment.

“Public art has the ability to transform a space and make it feel more welcoming, vibrant and connected to the community,” said Mayor Robert J. Van Campen. “This mural is a great addition to Florence Street Park because it reflects both how our residents use this space and the natural environment around us. I’m grateful to Andres and the Mystic River Watershed Association for bringing this project to Everett and creating something our community can enjoy for years to come.”

“I wanted to create something that represents the park and the activities that people do there and connect it to nature and the ecosystems around us,” says Andres “NXN” Duarte. “The animals are all different, just like we are all different, but they are all part of the same community.”

Andres Duarte is a Boston-based artist born in Bogota, Colombia. He considers himself a tactical urbanist and loves using art to enliven city spaces and change people’s relationship with public space. He has served as the first-ever Mystic River Artist in Residence since 2025.

The Mystic River Artist in Residence Program is grounded in the belief that creative projects offer unique opportunities to help people connect with and learn about the natural world, making outdoor spaces more accessible and welcoming, and empowering communities to work together to protect and restore the natural resources around us. It is part of the nationwide U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Inaugural Artist-In-Residence Program, which supports a broad range of local artists and culture bearers in six geographic areas within National Estuary Program and Urban Waters Federal Partnership locations, including the Mystic River Watershed Urban Waters Federal Partnership: Massachusetts Bays National Estuary Partnership.