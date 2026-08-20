Encore Harbor Casino in Everett to host Boston Harbor Fight Night 2

Undefeated Weymouth middleweight Francis “Frank The Tank” Hogan (22-0, 17 KOs) will headline the “Boston Harbor Fight Night 2” professional boxing card, presented by Granite Chin Promotions and CES Boxing, at Encore Boston Harbor Casino in Everett, Massachusetts.

The reigning North American Boxing Federation (NABF) Champion, Hogan will throw-down with Ricardo “Bebo” Ruben Villalba (20-12-1, 8 KOs), of Argentina, in the 8-round (non-title fight) main event.

The 25-year-old Hogan also headlined last November at Encore, also co-promoted by Granite Chin and CES Boxing, in which he thoroughly dominated veteran Antonio Todd for an 8-round unanimous decision.

Arguably the most promising New England middleweight prospect since Providence’s Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade, as well as the best 160-pounder in Massachusetts this century since “Dangerous” Dana Rosenblatt fought as a middleweight, Hogan plans to make a major statement on Aug. 29 that he’s outgrown New England boxing.

A veteran of 219 amateur matches, Hogan has been boxing since he was 11. The 6’ 2”, southpaw developed into a 2019 New England Golden Gloves Champion, and more on the national level, losing a split decision to Joseph Hicks in the 2019 Olympic Trials. He turned pro in early 2020.

As an amateur, Hogan sparred with several pros including Marck Deluca, who now trains “Frank The Tank” at Waymaker Boxing gym in Dorchester. Promoted by CES Boxing, he recently signed a managerial contract with Elite Boxing management (Rich Cappiello & Joe Lake).

Hogan was a devastating puncher when he started training with Deluca, who was a standout amateur and pro boxer (30-4, 18 KOs).

“I’m more of a boxer-puncher now,” explained Hogan, whose first 10 fights ended in stoppages (only 27 total rounds). “I’m not a brawler anymore, but I’m still exciting to watch! I remember walking out to the ring for my first fight and it sounded crazy. I had never heard a crowd like that and I didn’t want to let people down. People were chanting and stomping their feet. As I started fighting higher level opponents, I realized that I needed to be a ‘clean’ fighter, and I still have a ways to go.

“Even Canelo (Saul Alvarez) and Triple GGG (Gennady Golovkin) – they knocked out everybody early when the first started — but you can’t keep fighting like that and last. I went back to basics with Mark: jab, hands up, and moving my head. It’s different but that’s what I needed to do to be relaxed in the ring. You have to look in the mirror and work on slipping punches and ring generalship.”

Hogan’s upcoming opponent, battle-tested Villalba, is a former World Boxing Organization (WBO) and Argentinian Super Middleweight Champion. He’s also become a middleweight gatekeeper, of sorts, having fought leading prospects such as Hicks and Eric Priest.

“He’s shorter than me, so he’s going to try and fight inside,” Hogan said. “He’s going to get drilled by my jab. I’ll stay relaxed, keep moving my feet as a throw punches, and break him down.”

A gym rat who is always training when he isn’t working at his job as a licensed welder, Hogan grew into his power punching, but he’s matured in the ring and grown into a legitimate boxer. He can still put opponents to sleep, though, which is routinely known as, “Tank Time!”

Scituate heavyweight Kevin “Big Gulp” Nagle (11-8, 8 KOs), the former WBC USA Silver and Massachusetts Heavyweight Champion, takes on Misfits Heavyweight title-holder Chase “Mr. Belt To Ass” Demoor (6-2-1, 6 KOs) in an 8-rounder.

Former Massachusetts Middleweight Champion Anthony “The Gentle Savage” Andreozzi (7-6-1, 3 KOs), fighting out of Swansea, MA, faces New Hampshire rival Ryan Clark (5-8-1, 2 KOs) in a 6-rounder. In 2024, Andreozzi won a 3-round split decision over Clark in a Granite Chin tournament.

Milton bantamweight Jenn Perella (5-1, 1 KO), former 2024 National Golden Gloves finalist and 2-time New England Golden Gloves Champion, has dropped down one weight class for her 6-round bout versus Chantal Sumrall.

Dorchester junior welterweight Jonathan de Pina (15-2, 7 KOs), a 2018 New England Golden Gloves Champion, fights Anthony “Toro Rojo” Mora (7-9-1, 4 KOs) in an another 6-rounder.

Undefeated junior middleweight Jaydell The Pazmanian Devil” Pazmino (9-0, 8 KOs), fighting out Londonderry, New Hampshire, who was a 2020 New England Golden Gloves Champion, risks his perfect pro record against upset-minded Alfred Raymond, of Warwick, Rhode Island, in a 6-rounder.

Five-time national amateur champion Melanie “The Pitbull” Costa (3-1, 1 KO), a Norton police officer, returns to the ring in a 4-round bantamweight encounter with Brittany Dukes

Revere light heavyweight Leonardo Ladeira (8-11-1, 7 KOs) will fight Everet DeSilets in a 6-round fight.

Former college basketball player Barrett Hanlon, of Hopkinton (MA), will make his pro debut against Ratavious Thrasher in a 4-round light heavyweight match.

Once again, Granite Chin Promotions has partnered with the Quincy Fire Cancer Foundation for “Boston Harbor Fight Night 2” to raise awareness and support for this most worthy charitable organization. For more information go online to www.quincyfirecancerfoundation.com.

Card subject to change.

Tickets are available to purchase online at www.GraniteChin.ticketspice.com and www.CESBoxing.com.

Doors open at 5 p.m. ET, first bout at 7 p.m. ET.