Zonta Club celebrates a successful comedy fundraiser

The Zonta Club of Chelsea and North Shore celebrated a successful comedy fundraiser at Giggles Comedy Club..

The Zonta Club of Chelsea and North Shore celebrated a successful comedy fundraiser on Thursday evening, July16, at Giggles Comedy Club in Saugus.

An impressive crowd on a steamy summer night enjoyed the comedy of Johnny Pizzi, Arthur Januario (the Pharmacist), and Brad Mastrangelo, all of whom share Chelsea roots.

Zonta member Georgia Green introduced the show with Johnny Pizzi, sharing the roots of Zonta clubs worldwide as well of the 46 year history of the local Zonta Club of Chelsea and North Shore. In a world where women are disproportionally disadvantaged when it comes to safety, education and financial security, Zonta aims to improve the lives of women and girls.

Georgia highlighted the many local programs and projects supported by the club including: annual scholarships to a graduating senior girl each, from Chelsea, Revere, Winthrop, Everett and Saugus; food card donations, twice annually, to families in need in Chelsea, Revere, Winthrop, Everett and Saugus; monthly donations to support Chelsea micro food pantries; annual support to Chelsea’s HarborCOV for their annual Fall fundraiser; financial contribution to Chelsea Schools’ Girls on the Run program to support healthy nutrition and exercise; donation to the Chelsea Public Library; contribution to the PROMise program to provide prom attire for high school students in Chelsea; and the donation of diapers, cleaning supplies and personal items to ROCA’s teen girls’ program in Chelsea. On behalf of the Zonta Club of Chelsea and North Shore Georgia thanked all those whose attendance and generosity would allow the club to continue its local support of women and girls.